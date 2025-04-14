What is Maxity (MAXITY)

Maxity.io is the world's first revolutionary Web3 social impact protocol that leverages the power of blockchain technology to address the NGO fundraising and charity transparency challenges worldwide. With a unique focus on sustainability, Maxity.io introduces a range of cutting-edge technologies and innovative models, including NFT marketplace, MAX Forest DApp, Volunteer & Reward and SocialFi, to build the Symbiotic Metaverse that unites people from all walks of life and together makes a positive impact on the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Maxity is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Maxity investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MAXITY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Maxity on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Maxity buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Maxity Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Maxity, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MAXITY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Maxity price prediction page.

Maxity Price History

Tracing MAXITY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MAXITY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Maxity price history page.

How to buy Maxity (MAXITY)

Looking for how to buy Maxity? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Maxity on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MAXITY to Local Currencies

1 MAXITY to VND ₫ 64.35891 1 MAXITY to AUD A$ 0.0039658 1 MAXITY to GBP ￡ 0.0018825 1 MAXITY to EUR € 0.0021837 1 MAXITY to USD $ 0.00251 1 MAXITY to MYR RM 0.0110691 1 MAXITY to TRY ₺ 0.0954804 1 MAXITY to JPY ¥ 0.3590304 1 MAXITY to RUB ₽ 0.2064224 1 MAXITY to INR ₹ 0.2159353 1 MAXITY to IDR Rp 41.8333166 1 MAXITY to KRW ₩ 3.5703997 1 MAXITY to PHP ₱ 0.1431453 1 MAXITY to EGP ￡E. 0.1279347 1 MAXITY to BRL R$ 0.0146584 1 MAXITY to CAD C$ 0.0034638 1 MAXITY to BDT ৳ 0.3049399 1 MAXITY to NGN ₦ 4.0288763 1 MAXITY to UAH ₴ 0.1036128 1 MAXITY to VES Bs 0.17821 1 MAXITY to PKR Rs 0.704055 1 MAXITY to KZT ₸ 1.2998286 1 MAXITY to THB ฿ 0.0842356 1 MAXITY to TWD NT$ 0.0812738 1 MAXITY to AED د.إ 0.0092117 1 MAXITY to CHF Fr 0.0020331 1 MAXITY to HKD HK$ 0.0194525 1 MAXITY to MAD .د.م 0.0232426 1 MAXITY to MXN $ 0.0504008

Maxity Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Maxity, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Maxity What is the price of Maxity (MAXITY) today? The live price of Maxity (MAXITY) is 0.00251 USD . What is the market cap of Maxity (MAXITY)? The current market cap of Maxity is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MAXITY by its real-time market price of 0.00251 USD . What is the circulating supply of Maxity (MAXITY)? The current circulating supply of Maxity (MAXITY) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Maxity (MAXITY)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Maxity (MAXITY) is 0.10521 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Maxity (MAXITY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Maxity (MAXITY) is $ 24.36K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!