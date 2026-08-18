Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Technical Analysis Today The Heroes of Mavia Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MAVIA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Heroes of Mavia's analysis below. Sign Up

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03039 -- -0.53% +12.30% -1.72%

Heroes of Mavia Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Heroes of Mavia across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03047 0.03046 R2 0.03046 0.03045 R1 0.03045 0.03045 PP 0.03044 0.03044 S1 0.03043 0.03043 S2 0.03042 0.03043 S3 0.03041 0.03042

Heroes of Mavia Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.22M $8.86 M $10.09 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.10 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.19 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Heroes of Mavia Capital Flow Net Inflow MAVIAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.03 2026-08-17 -$0.03 M 0.03 2026-08-16 -$0.06 M 0.03 2026-08-15 -$0.03 M 0.03 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Heroes of Mavia price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MAVIA / USDT $0.03038 $0.03038 $0.03038 -0.26% 2.10M (USDT) Trade