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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Maverick Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Maverick Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Maverick Protocol (MAV) Technical Analysis Today

Maverick Protocol (MAV) Technical Analysis Today

The Maverick Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MAV's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Maverick Protocol's analysis below.

Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.009004---17.68%+1.28%-33.92%
Know more about Maverick Protocol Price

Maverick Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Maverick Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 19
Neutral 6
Buy 1
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 2Buy 0
Technical Indicators:Strong SellSell 7Neutral 4Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00901
0.00901
R2
0.00901
0.009
R1
0.009
0.009
PP
0.009
0.009
S1
0.00899
0.00899
S2
0.00899
0.00899
S3
0.00898
0.00899

Maverick Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
1.28M
$14.38 M
$13.10 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.14 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.17 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.40 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.44 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Maverick Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowMAVUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-17-$0.05 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-15-$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-14-$0.07 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Maverick Protocol

Trade Maverick Protocol (MAV) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Maverick Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MAV/USDT
$0.009007
$0.009007$0.009007
-2.64%
6.44M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MAV-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MAV
MAV
USD
USD

1 MAV = 0.009004 USD