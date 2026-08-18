MANTRA (MANTRA) Technical Analysis Today The MANTRA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MANTRA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about MANTRA's analysis below. Sign Up

MANTRA (MANTRA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.004667 -- -14.45% -26.33% -48.23%

MANTRA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of MANTRA across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 2 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 1 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00466 0.004658 R2 0.004658 0.004656 R1 0.004655 0.004655 PP 0.004653 0.004653 S1 0.00465 0.004651 S2 0.004648 0.00465 S3 0.004645 0.004648

MANTRA Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.15M $1.54 M $1.69 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.15 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.14 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $0.35 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.32 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. MANTRA Capital Flow Net Inflow MANTRAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.21 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$0.06 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.06 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.07 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade MANTRA (MANTRA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live MANTRA price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MANTRA / USDT $0.004667 $0.004667 $0.004667 -2.77% 16.06M (USDT) Trade