Manta Network (MANTA) Technical Analysis Today
Manta Network (MANTA) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$0.05574
|--
|-4.10%
|-15.42%
|-27.41%
Manta Network Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Manta Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Sell
|Sell 10
|Neutral 0
|Buy 4
|Technical Indicators:
|Sell
|Sell 6
|Neutral 4
|Buy 2
Manta Network Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Manta Network Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-18
|-$0.03 M
|0.06
|2026-08-17
|-$0.02 M
|0.06
|2026-08-16
|-$0.02 M
|0.06
|2026-08-15
|$0.00 M
|0.06
|2026-08-14
|-$0.01 M
|0.06
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Explore More about Manta Network
Trade Manta Network (MANTA) Markets on MEXC
Explore spot and futures markets, view live Manta Network price, volume, and trade directly.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.