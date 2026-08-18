Mancer Price Today

The live Mancer (MANCER) price today is ￡ 0.001644, with a 31.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current MANCER to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001644 per MANCER.

Mancer currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- MANCER. During the last 24 hours, MANCER traded between ￡ 0.001615 (low) and ￡ 0.002465 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, MANCER moved +0.18% in the last hour and -58.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 59.57K.

Mancer (MANCER) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 59.57K￡ 59.57K ￡ 59.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 4.11M￡ 4.11M ￡ 4.11M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 2,500,000,000 2,500,000,000 2,500,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Mancer is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 59.57K. The circulating supply of MANCER is --, with a total supply of 2500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.11M.