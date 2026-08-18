Mame Inu Price(MAME)
The live Mame Inu (MAME) price today is ￡ 0.00512, with a 4.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAME to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00512 per MAME.
Mame Inu currently ranks #3690 by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- MAME. During the last 24 hours, MAME traded between ￡ 0.005031 (low) and ￡ 0.00568 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0065175591598034093, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0004572802913209689.
In short-term performance, MAME moved -0.20% in the last hour and -14.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 59.63K.
No.3690
BSC
The current Market Cap of Mame Inu is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 59.63K. The circulating supply of MAME is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 5.12M.
-0.20%
-4.65%
-14.67%
-14.67%
Track the price changes of Mame Inu for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.00018227
|-4.65%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.000404
|-7.32%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.00312
|+156.00%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.00312
|+156.00%
Today, MAME recorded a change of ￡ -0.00018227 (-4.65%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.000404 (-7.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, MAME saw a change of ￡ +0.00312 (+156.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.00312 (+156.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Mame Inu (MAME)?
Check out the Mame Inu Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Mame Inu recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the MAME market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|Price > R2
|Above R2
|Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.
**Market Structure** MAME_USDT on the 4-hour timeframe is currently trading at $0.008039, situated 3.3% above the central pivot point of $0.007782. The price remains within the range between R1 ($0.007826) and R2 ($0.007913). Both the MA group and EMA group show buy orders occupying 1–2 levels, indicating that the price is operating above the short-term moving averages but still less than 9% away from the upper dense resistance zone. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator displays a bearish crossover pattern, with the fast line positioned below the slow line. The RSI remains in a neutral range, while KDJ and StochRSI data are unavailable, making it impossible to determine the direction of rapid momentum. The bullish arrangement of moving averages combined with the MACD bearish crossover creates a layered signal, suggesting a divergence between short-term momentum and the overall trend structure. **Key Price Levels** On the upside, R1 stands at $0.007826 (2.6% below the current price), and R2 is located at $0.007913 (1.6% below the current price), forming a near-term resistance band. On the downside, S1 is at $0.007695 (4.3% below the current price), and S2 sits at $0.007651 (4.8% below the current price), serving as potential support zones for pullbacks. The central pivot point of $0.007782 acts as a critical threshold between bullish and bearish conditions, lying 3.2% below the current price.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Mame Inu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Mame Inu - the last Shiba.
For a more in-depth understanding of Mame Inu, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
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