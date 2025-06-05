What is MuxyAI (MAI)

MuxyAI is a decentralized payment gateway and incentive protocol powering the MCP ecosystem on Morph. At its core is the MAI token, an AI meme token that fuels community engagement while serving as the native currency for transactions and rewards within the protocol.

MuxyAI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



MAI to Local Currencies

1 MAI to VND ₫ 55.498335 1 MAI to AUD A$ 0.00322677 1 MAI to GBP ￡ 0.00153957 1 MAI to EUR € 0.00183483 1 MAI to USD $ 0.002109 1 MAI to MYR RM 0.00889998 1 MAI to TRY ₺ 0.08282043 1 MAI to JPY ¥ 0.30291567 1 MAI to RUB ₽ 0.16289916 1 MAI to INR ₹ 0.18103656 1 MAI to IDR Rp 34.01612427 1 MAI to KRW ₩ 2.85771609 1 MAI to PHP ₱ 0.11738694 1 MAI to EGP ￡E. 0.10473294 1 MAI to BRL R$ 0.01176822 1 MAI to CAD C$ 0.00286824 1 MAI to BDT ৳ 0.25778307 1 MAI to NGN ₦ 3.30562551 1 MAI to UAH ₴ 0.08739696 1 MAI to VES Bs 0.204573 1 MAI to PKR Rs 0.59490672 1 MAI to KZT ₸ 1.0760118 1 MAI to THB ฿ 0.06883776 1 MAI to TWD NT$ 0.06314346 1 MAI to AED د.إ 0.00774003 1 MAI to CHF Fr 0.00172938 1 MAI to HKD HK$ 0.01653456 1 MAI to MAD .د.م 0.01929735 1 MAI to MXN $ 0.04040844

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MuxyAI What is the price of MuxyAI (MAI) today? The live price of MuxyAI (MAI) is 0.002109 USD . What is the market cap of MuxyAI (MAI)? The current market cap of MuxyAI is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MAI by its real-time market price of 0.002109 USD . What is the circulating supply of MuxyAI (MAI)? The current circulating supply of MuxyAI (MAI) is -- USD . What was the highest price of MuxyAI (MAI)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of MuxyAI (MAI) is 0.0066 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MuxyAI (MAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of MuxyAI (MAI) is $ 1.55M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

