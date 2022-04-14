Magma Finance (MAGMA) Technical Analysis Today The Magma Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MAGMA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Magma Finance's analysis below. Sign Up

Magma Finance (MAGMA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.16529 -- -16.76% -47.17% -35.05%

Magma Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Magma Finance across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 2 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 2 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.16566 0.16562 R2 0.16562 0.16556 R1 0.16552 0.16552 PP 0.16547 0.16547 S1 0.16537 0.16541 S2 0.16532 0.16537 S3 0.16522 0.16532

Magma Finance Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.07M $1.72 M $1.66 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.15 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.15 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.35 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.35 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Magma Finance Capital Flow Net Inflow MAGMAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Magma Finance (MAGMA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Magma Finance price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MAGMA / USDT $0.16534 $0.16534 $0.16534 +3.35% 522.34K (USDT) Trade