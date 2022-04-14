Messier (M87) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Messier (M87), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Messier (M87) Information Messier (M87) is developing a comprehensive, multi-layered utility ecosystem designed to deliver sustainable value to its token holders and users alike. At the heart of this ecosystem lies a bold vision: to seamlessly merge decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world utility, and cutting-edge AI technologies into a single, revenue-generating infrastructure. Official Website: https://messier.app/ Whitepaper: https://messier.gitbook.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x80122c6a83c8202ea365233363d3f4837d13e888 Buy M87 Now!

Messier (M87) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Messier (M87), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 54.67M $ 54.67M $ 54.67M Total Supply: $ 884.85B $ 884.85B $ 884.85B Circulating Supply: $ 884.85B $ 884.85B $ 884.85B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 54.67M $ 54.67M $ 54.67M All-Time High: $ 0.000085 $ 0.000085 $ 0.000085 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000027472780135 $ 0.000000027472780135 $ 0.000000027472780135 Current Price: $ 0.00006178 $ 0.00006178 $ 0.00006178 Learn more about Messier (M87) price

Messier (M87) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Messier (M87) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of M87 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many M87 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand M87's tokenomics, explore M87 token's live price!

