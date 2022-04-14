MemeCore (M) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MemeCore (M), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MemeCore (M) Information MemeCore is the first Layer 1 blockchain specially built for Meme 2.0 — a new paradigm where meme coins evolve from short-term speculation into long-term cultural and economic forces, powered by community-driven virality. MemeCore introduces the viral economy: a Meme 2.0 paradigm where meme coins become enduring cultural assets and active economic engines. By rewarding both content virality and transaction volume, MemeCore ensures that every meaningful interaction — whether social or on-chain — becomes part of a sustainable, value-generating ecosystem. Official Website: https://memecore.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.memecore.com/ Block Explorer: https://memecorescan.io/ Buy M Now!

MemeCore (M) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MemeCore (M), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 851.89M $ 851.89M $ 851.89M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.58B $ 1.58B $ 1.58B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.39B $ 5.39B $ 5.39B All-Time High: $ 1.01 $ 1.01 $ 1.01 All-Time Low: $ 0.03664518828865976 $ 0.03664518828865976 $ 0.03664518828865976 Current Price: $ 0.53941 $ 0.53941 $ 0.53941 Learn more about MemeCore (M) price

MemeCore (M) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MemeCore (M) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of M tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many M tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand M's tokenomics, explore M token's live price!

