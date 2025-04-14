What is LUKSO (LYX)

Co-founded by blockchain innovators Fabian Vogelsteller, who authored the ERC20 token standard and developed web3.js, and Marjorie Hernandez, an innovation expert with experience leading EY’s Innovation Lab in Berlin, LUKSO is pioneering a new era of decentralized applications for the creative industry. Leveraging ETH 2.0's technology, LUKSO introduces unique LUKSO Standard Proposals (LSPs) and the Universal Profile (UP) account system, enhancing blockchain's usability and access through advanced smart contracts and user-centric digital identities.

LUKSO is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LUKSO investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LYX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about LUKSO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LUKSO buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LUKSO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LUKSO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LYX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LUKSO price prediction page.

LUKSO Price History

Tracing LYX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LYX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LUKSO price history page.

How to buy LUKSO (LYX)

Looking for how to buy LUKSO? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LUKSO on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LYX to Local Currencies

1 LYX to VND ₫ 25,051.257 1 LYX to AUD A$ 1.54366 1 LYX to GBP ￡ 0.73275 1 LYX to EUR € 0.85976 1 LYX to USD $ 0.977 1 LYX to MYR RM 4.30857 1 LYX to TRY ₺ 37.18462 1 LYX to JPY ¥ 140.22881 1 LYX to RUB ₽ 80.57319 1 LYX to INR ₹ 84.05131 1 LYX to IDR Rp 16,559.31955 1 LYX to KRW ₩ 1,389.75319 1 LYX to PHP ₱ 55.72808 1 LYX to EGP ￡E. 49.80746 1 LYX to BRL R$ 5.69591 1 LYX to CAD C$ 1.34826 1 LYX to BDT ৳ 118.69573 1 LYX to NGN ₦ 1,568.21201 1 LYX to UAH ₴ 40.33056 1 LYX to VES Bs 69.367 1 LYX to PKR Rs 274.0485 1 LYX to KZT ₸ 505.94922 1 LYX to THB ฿ 32.83697 1 LYX to TWD NT$ 31.64503 1 LYX to AED د.إ 3.58559 1 LYX to CHF Fr 0.80114 1 LYX to HKD HK$ 7.57175 1 LYX to MAD .د.م 9.04702 1 LYX to MXN $ 19.58885

LUKSO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LUKSO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LUKSO What is the price of LUKSO (LYX) today? The live price of LUKSO (LYX) is 0.977 USD . What is the market cap of LUKSO (LYX)? The current market cap of LUKSO is $ 29.83M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LYX by its real-time market price of 0.977 USD . What is the circulating supply of LUKSO (LYX)? The current circulating supply of LUKSO (LYX) is 30.54M USD . What was the highest price of LUKSO (LYX)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of LUKSO (LYX) is 8.98 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LUKSO (LYX)? The 24-hour trading volume of LUKSO (LYX) is $ 216.76K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!