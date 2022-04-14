Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Everlyn AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Everlyn AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About LYN

LYN Price Info

What is LYN

LYN Official Website

LYN Tokenomics

LYN Price Forecast

LYN History

LYN Buying Guide

LYN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LYN Spot

LYN USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Everlyn AI (LYN) Technical Analysis Today

Everlyn AI (LYN) Technical Analysis Today

The Everlyn AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LYN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Everlyn AI's analysis below.

Everlyn AI (LYN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0348---4.61%-9.73%-18.30%
Know more about Everlyn AI Price

Everlyn AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Everlyn AI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 10
Neutral 4
Buy 12
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0349
0.03489
R2
0.03489
0.03489
R1
0.03489
0.03489
PP
0.03488
0.03488
S1
0.03488
0.03488
S2
0.03487
0.03488
S3
0.03487
0.03487

Everlyn AI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.19M
$1.50 M
$1.69 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.32 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.31 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Everlyn AI Capital Flow

Net InflowLYNUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Everlyn AI

Trade Everlyn AI (LYN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Everlyn AI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LYN/USDT
$0.0348
$0.0348$0.0348
-0.22%
2.52M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LYN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LYN
LYN
USD
USD

1 LYN = 0.0348 USD