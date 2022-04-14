Lyvely (LVLY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lyvely (LVLY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lyvely (LVLY) Information Pioneering Creator Monetization platfrom fusing web2 & web3 communities, creating the future of SocialFi for the masses. Official Website: https://get.lyvely.com/token Whitepaper: https://lyvely.gitbook.io/lyvely-whitepaper-v1.0/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/address/0xc734635cd30e882037c3f3de1ebccf9fa9d27d9f Buy LVLY Now!

Lyvely (LVLY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lyvely (LVLY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.10M $ 21.10M $ 21.10M All-Time High: $ 0.325 $ 0.325 $ 0.325 All-Time Low: $ 0.01985591591658645 $ 0.01985591591658645 $ 0.01985591591658645 Current Price: $ 0.0211 $ 0.0211 $ 0.0211 Learn more about Lyvely (LVLY) price

Lyvely (LVLY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lyvely (LVLY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LVLY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LVLY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LVLY's tokenomics, explore LVLY token's live price!

How to Buy LVLY Interested in adding Lyvely (LVLY) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LVLY, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LVLY on MEXC now!

Lyvely (LVLY) Price History Analysing the price history of LVLY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LVLY Price History now!

LVLY Price Prediction Want to know where LVLY might be heading? Our LVLY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LVLY token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!