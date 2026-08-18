ADLUNAM INC Price Today

The live ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) price today is ￡ 0.00025822, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUNAM to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00025822 per LUNAM.

ADLUNAM INC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- LUNAM. During the last 24 hours, LUNAM traded between ￡ 0.00024968 (low) and ￡ 0.00025988 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, LUNAM moved +0.14% in the last hour and +16.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 10.03K.

ADLUNAM INC (LUNAM) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 10.03K￡ 10.03K ￡ 10.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 258.22K￡ 258.22K ￡ 258.22K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of ADLUNAM INC is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 10.03K. The circulating supply of LUNAM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 258.22K.