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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Lumia, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Lumia, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Lumia (LUMIA) Technical Analysis Today

Lumia (LUMIA) Technical Analysis Today

The Lumia Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LUMIA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Lumia's analysis below.

Lumia (LUMIA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.08127--+5.25%+8.23%-20.43%
Know more about Lumia Price

Lumia Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Lumia across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 3
Buy 16
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 9
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0817
0.0817
R2
0.0817
0.08169
R1
0.08169
0.08169
PP
0.08169
0.08169
S1
0.08168
0.08168
S2
0.08168
0.08168
S3
0.08167
0.08168

Lumia Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.70M
$6.78 M
$6.08 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.12 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.18 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.18 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Lumia Capital Flow

Net InflowLUMIAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.11 M0.08
2026-08-17$0.16 M0.08
2026-08-16-$0.03 M0.08
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.08
2026-08-14-$0.04 M0.08

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Lumia

Trade Lumia (LUMIA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Lumia price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LUMIA/USDT
$0.08122
$0.08122$0.08122
-0.22%
791.71K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LUMIA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LUMIA
LUMIA
USD
USD

1 LUMIA = 0.08126 USD