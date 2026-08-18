Lumia (LUMIA) Technical Analysis Today The Lumia Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LUMIA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Lumia's analysis below. Sign Up

Lumia (LUMIA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.08127 -- +5.25% +8.23% -20.43%

Lumia Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Lumia across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0817 0.0817 R2 0.0817 0.08169 R1 0.08169 0.08169 PP 0.08169 0.08169 S1 0.08168 0.08168 S2 0.08168 0.08168 S3 0.08167 0.08168

Lumia Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.70M $6.78 M $6.08 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.12 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.18 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.18 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Lumia Capital Flow Net Inflow LUMIAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.11 M 0.08 2026-08-17 $0.16 M 0.08 2026-08-16 -$0.03 M 0.08 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.08 2026-08-14 -$0.04 M 0.08 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Lumia (LUMIA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Lumia price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume LUMIA / USDT $0.08122 $0.08122 $0.08122 -0.22% 791.71K (USDT) Trade