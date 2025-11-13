Luckify (LUCK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Luckify (LUCK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Luckify (LUCK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Luckify (LUCK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 151.20M $ 151.20M $ 151.20M All-Time High: $ 0.4407 $ 0.4407 $ 0.4407 All-Time Low: $ 0.12583650528574236 $ 0.12583650528574236 $ 0.12583650528574236 Current Price: $ 0.1512 $ 0.1512 $ 0.1512

Luckify (LUCK) Information Luckify decentralizes randomness in gaming using a verifiable randomness engine (VRF). The LUCK token governs the system, powers the randomness engine, and aligns incentives in casino-style games, loot systems, and NFTs. Luckify is a decentralized randomness infrastructure powering provably fair gaming and blockchain applications, designed for users who demand transparency, trustlessness, and on-chain integrity. Official Website: https://www.luckify.bet Whitepaper: https://www.luckify.bet/lightpaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x5bc247A5fc7DC148b682787C58f6f764ce27581b

Luckify (LUCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Luckify (LUCK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LUCK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LUCK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy LUCK Interested in adding Luckify (LUCK) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LUCK, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Luckify (LUCK) Price History Analysing the price history of LUCK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. LUCK Price Prediction Want to know where LUCK might be heading? Our LUCK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

