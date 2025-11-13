Lucidai (LUCI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lucidai (LUCI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: --

Total Supply: $ 10.00B

Circulating Supply: --

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 210.00K

All-Time High: $ 0.01

All-Time Low: --

Current Price: $ 0.000021

Lucidai (LUCI) Information Lucidai was born to bridge human emotion and decentralized technology. By interpreting the most personal expressions of the subconscious — dreams — and connecting them to curated crypto opportunities, Lucidai creates a new, emotional on-ramp into Web3. Lucidai was born to bridge human emotion and decentralized technology. By interpreting the most personal expressions of the subconscious — dreams — and connecting them to curated crypto opportunities, Lucidai creates a new, emotional on-ramp into Web3. Official Website: https://www.dream-lucidai.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://dream-lucidai.gitbook.io/dream-lucidai-docs Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/AC5aUS2taTceaRZg2wDWcvgW6J1sn3SgiebiTua9DGm5

Lucidai (LUCI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lucidai (LUCI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LUCI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LUCI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LUCI's tokenomics, explore LUCI token's live price!

