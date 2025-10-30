What is Lucidai (LUCI)

Lucidai was born to bridge human emotion and decentralized technology. By interpreting the most personal expressions of the subconscious — dreams — and connecting them to curated crypto opportunities, Lucidai creates a new, emotional on-ramp into Web3. Lucidai was born to bridge human emotion and decentralized technology. By interpreting the most personal expressions of the subconscious — dreams — and connecting them to curated crypto opportunities, Lucidai creates a new, emotional on-ramp into Web3.

Lucidai is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Lucidai (LUCI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lucidai (LUCI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUCI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lucidai How much is Lucidai (LUCI) worth today? The live LUCI price in USD is 0.000023 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current LUCI to USD price? $ 0.000023 . Check out The current price of LUCI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Lucidai? The market cap for LUCI is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of LUCI? The circulating supply of LUCI is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LUCI? LUCI achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LUCI? LUCI saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of LUCI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LUCI is $ 56.22 USD . Will LUCI go higher this year? LUCI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LUCI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

