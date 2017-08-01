Loopring (LRC) Technical Analysis Today The Loopring Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LRC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Loopring's analysis below. Sign Up

Loopring (LRC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.008223 -- -14.97% -38.64% -50.02%

Loopring Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Loopring across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 15 Buy 2 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 10 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 6 Neutral 5 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00799 0.00799 R2 0.00799 0.00798 R1 0.00798 0.00798 PP 0.00798 0.00798 S1 0.00797 0.00797 S2 0.00797 0.00797 S3 0.00796 0.00797

Loopring Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.16M $1.32 M $1.48 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.06 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Loopring Capital Flow Net Inflow LRCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.04 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Loopring (LRC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Loopring price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume LRC / USDT $0.008223 $0.008223 $0.008223 -5.26% 7.17M (USDT) Trade