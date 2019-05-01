Livepeer (LPT) Technical Analysis Today The Livepeer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LPT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Livepeer's analysis below. Sign Up

Livepeer (LPT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1.189 -- -5.19% -19.78% -41.23%

Livepeer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Livepeer across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 2 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 1.1876 1.1873 R2 1.1873 1.1869 R1 1.1866 1.1867 PP 1.1863 1.1863 S1 1.1856 1.1859 S2 1.1853 1.1857 S3 1.1846 1.1853

Livepeer Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.01M $4.48 M $4.47 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.03 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Livepeer Capital Flow Net Inflow LPTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.04 M 1.18 2026-08-17 -$0.07 M 1.19 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 1.19 2026-08-15 -$0.12 M 1.21 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 1.20 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Livepeer (LPT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Livepeer price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume LPT / USDT $1.189 $1.189 $1.189 +0.08% 76.75K (USDT) Trade LPT / USDC $1.187 $1.187 $1.187 0.00% 49.44K (USDT) Trade