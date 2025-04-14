What is Livepeer (LPT)

Livepeer is an open source video live broadcast platform service based on the Ethereum blockchain. Livepeer Token (LPT) is the protocol token of the Livepeer network. Holders can bind tokens to transcoders to perform work on your behalf and earn new tokens and income every day.

Livepeer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Livepeer investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LPT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Livepeer on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Livepeer buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Livepeer Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Livepeer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LPT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Livepeer price prediction page.

Livepeer Price History

Tracing LPT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LPT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Livepeer price history page.

How to buy Livepeer (LPT)

Looking for how to buy Livepeer? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Livepeer on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LPT to Local Currencies

1 LPT to VND ₫ 101,512.719 1 LPT to AUD A$ 6.25522 1 LPT to GBP ￡ 2.96925 1 LPT to EUR € 3.44433 1 LPT to USD $ 3.959 1 LPT to MYR RM 17.45919 1 LPT to TRY ₺ 150.63995 1 LPT to JPY ¥ 566.5329 1 LPT to RUB ₽ 326.77586 1 LPT to INR ₹ 340.31564 1 LPT to IDR Rp 67,101.68485 1 LPT to KRW ₩ 5,623.56155 1 LPT to PHP ₱ 225.58382 1 LPT to EGP ￡E. 201.86941 1 LPT to BRL R$ 23.19974 1 LPT to CAD C$ 5.46342 1 LPT to BDT ৳ 480.97891 1 LPT to NGN ₦ 6,354.70967 1 LPT to UAH ₴ 163.42752 1 LPT to VES Bs 281.089 1 LPT to PKR Rs 1,110.4995 1 LPT to KZT ₸ 2,050.20774 1 LPT to THB ฿ 132.74527 1 LPT to TWD NT$ 128.31119 1 LPT to AED د.إ 14.52953 1 LPT to CHF Fr 3.20679 1 LPT to HKD HK$ 30.68225 1 LPT to MAD .د.م 36.66034 1 LPT to MXN $ 79.85303

Livepeer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Livepeer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Livepeer What is the price of Livepeer (LPT) today? The live price of Livepeer (LPT) is 3.959 USD . What is the market cap of Livepeer (LPT)? The current market cap of Livepeer is $ 157.14M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LPT by its real-time market price of 3.959 USD . What is the circulating supply of Livepeer (LPT)? The current circulating supply of Livepeer (LPT) is 39.69M USD . What was the highest price of Livepeer (LPT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Livepeer (LPT) is 99.777 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Livepeer (LPT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Livepeer (LPT) is $ 238.06K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!