Lofi (LOFI) Information Frozen in time. Awakened for the future. Lofi was trapped for millennia, encased in ice deep within the Himalayas. As Earth's warming and global tensions rose, Lofi was freed—only to find a world overwhelmed by tribalism and chaos. But Lofi is not here to dwell on the past. He's determined to own his future. When he discovered Sui blockchain, he found his purpose: To unite a new family of Yetis—builders, believers, and dreamers—who are ready to challenge the status quo and build a better financial future. Official Website: https://lofitheyeti.com/ Block Explorer: https://suiscan.xyz/coin/0xf22da9a24ad027cccb5f2d496cbe91de953d363513db08a3a734d361c7c17503::LOFI::LOFI

Lofi (LOFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lofi (LOFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 30.86M $ 30.86M $ 30.86M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 30.86M $ 30.86M $ 30.86M All-Time High: $ 0.2686 $ 0.2686 $ 0.2686 All-Time Low: $ 0.005561293479436875 $ 0.005561293479436875 $ 0.005561293479436875 Current Price: $ 0.03086 $ 0.03086 $ 0.03086 Learn more about Lofi (LOFI) price

Lofi (LOFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lofi (LOFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LOFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LOFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LOFI's tokenomics, explore LOFI token's live price!

