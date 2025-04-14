What is LinqAI (LNQ)

LinqAI is at the forefront of blending innovative technology with practical business solutions. Our expertise lies in creating versatile AI adaptable to any business environment, whether it's traditional sectors or the emerging Web3 space.

LinqAI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



LinqAI Price Prediction

LinqAI Price History

How to buy LinqAI (LNQ)

LNQ to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LinqAI What is the price of LinqAI (LNQ) today? The live price of LinqAI (LNQ) is 0.0373 USD . What is the market cap of LinqAI (LNQ)? The current market cap of LinqAI is $ 8.02M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LNQ by its real-time market price of 0.0373 USD . What is the circulating supply of LinqAI (LNQ)? The current circulating supply of LinqAI (LNQ) is 215.12M USD . What was the highest price of LinqAI (LNQ)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of LinqAI (LNQ) is 0.29 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LinqAI (LNQ)? The 24-hour trading volume of LinqAI (LNQ) is $ 78.14K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

