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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on LimeWire, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on LimeWire, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About LMWR

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LimeWire (LMWR) Technical Analysis Today

LimeWire (LMWR) Technical Analysis Today

The LimeWire Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LMWR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about LimeWire's analysis below.

LimeWire (LMWR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.012803--+2.50%+33.92%-29.81%
Know more about LimeWire Price

LimeWire Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of LimeWire across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 20
Neutral 4
Buy 2
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:Strong SellSell 7Neutral 4Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01281
0.0128
R2
0.0128
0.0128
R1
0.0128
0.0128
PP
0.01279
0.01279
S1
0.01279
0.01279
S2
0.01278
0.01279
S3
0.01278
0.01278

LimeWire Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.08M
$0.18 M
$0.26 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

LimeWire Capital Flow

Net InflowLMWRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about LimeWire

Trade LimeWire (LMWR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live LimeWire price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LMWR/USDT
$0.012811
$0.012811$0.012811
+0.07%
4.49M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LMWR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LMWR
LMWR
USD
USD

1 LMWR = 0.012803 USD