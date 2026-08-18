LimeWire (LMWR) Technical Analysis Today The LimeWire Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LMWR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about LimeWire's analysis below. Sign Up

LimeWire (LMWR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.012803 -- +2.50% +33.92% -29.81%

LimeWire Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of LimeWire across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 20 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01281 0.0128 R2 0.0128 0.0128 R1 0.0128 0.0128 PP 0.01279 0.01279 S1 0.01279 0.01279 S2 0.01278 0.01279 S3 0.01278 0.01278

LimeWire Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.08M $0.18 M $0.26 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.03 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. LimeWire Capital Flow Net Inflow LMWRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade LimeWire (LMWR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live LimeWire price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume LMWR / USDT $0.012811 $0.012811 $0.012811 +0.07% 4.49M (USDT) Trade