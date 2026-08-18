Limitless Price Today

The live Limitless (LMTS) price today is ￡ 0.06168, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current LMTS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.06168 per LMTS.

Limitless currently ranks #918 by market capitalisation at ￡ 8.12M, with a circulating supply of 131.60M LMTS. During the last 24 hours, LMTS traded between ￡ 0.06112 (low) and ￡ 0.0626 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.5237857234314046906, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0349008871891909519.

In short-term performance, LMTS moved +0.17% in the last hour and -1.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 56.34K.

Limitless (LMTS) Market Information

Rank No.918 Market Cap ￡ 8.12M￡ 8.12M ￡ 8.12M Volume (24H) ￡ 56.34K￡ 56.34K ￡ 56.34K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 61.68M￡ 61.68M ￡ 61.68M Circulation Supply 131.60M 131.60M 131.60M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 13.15% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Limitless is ￡ 8.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 56.34K. The circulating supply of LMTS is 131.60M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 61.68M.