LIMITUS (LMT) Tokenomics
LIMITUS (LMT) Information
LIMITUS is an innovative intelligent automation platform that leverages advanced AI technology, enabling your device not only to assist you but also to think and execute tasks autonomously. Whether optimizing multi-chain trading strategies, streamlining workflows, or automating personal tasks, LIMITUS seamlessly integrates the Web3 and Web2 ecosystems, providing an intuitive platform that automates complex operations across apps, platforms, and networks, helping users efficiently manage digital assets, DeFi investments, emails, schedules, and more.
LIMITUS (LMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
LIMITUS (LMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of LIMITUS (LMT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LMT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LMT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
LIMITUS (LMT) Price History
Analysing the price history of LMT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
LMT Price Prediction
Want to know where LMT might be heading? Our LMT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
