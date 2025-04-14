What is LIMITUS (LMT)

LIMITUS is an innovative intelligent automation platform that leverages advanced AI technology, enabling your device not only to assist you but also to think and execute tasks autonomously. Whether optimizing multi-chain trading strategies, streamlining workflows, or automating personal tasks, LIMITUS seamlessly integrates the Web3 and Web2 ecosystems, providing an intuitive platform that automates complex operations across apps, platforms, and networks, helping users efficiently manage digital assets, DeFi investments, emails, schedules, and more.

LIMITUS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LIMITUS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LMT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about LIMITUS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LIMITUS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LIMITUS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LIMITUS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LMT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LIMITUS price prediction page.

LIMITUS Price History

Tracing LMT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LMT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LIMITUS price history page.

How to buy LIMITUS (LMT)

Looking for how to buy LIMITUS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LIMITUS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LMT to Local Currencies

1 LMT to VND ₫ 395.204733 1 LMT to AUD A$ 0.02435254 1 LMT to GBP ￡ 0.01155975 1 LMT to EUR € 0.01356344 1 LMT to USD $ 0.015413 1 LMT to MYR RM 0.06797133 1 LMT to TRY ₺ 0.58661878 1 LMT to JPY ¥ 2.21222789 1 LMT to RUB ₽ 1.27111011 1 LMT to INR ₹ 1.32598039 1 LMT to IDR Rp 261.23724895 1 LMT to KRW ₩ 21.92453011 1 LMT to PHP ₱ 0.87915752 1 LMT to EGP ￡E. 0.78575474 1 LMT to BRL R$ 0.08985779 1 LMT to CAD C$ 0.02126994 1 LMT to BDT ৳ 1.87252537 1 LMT to NGN ₦ 24.73986869 1 LMT to UAH ₴ 0.63624864 1 LMT to VES Bs 1.094323 1 LMT to PKR Rs 4.3233465 1 LMT to KZT ₸ 7.98177618 1 LMT to THB ฿ 0.51803093 1 LMT to TWD NT$ 0.49922707 1 LMT to AED د.إ 0.05656571 1 LMT to CHF Fr 0.01263866 1 LMT to HKD HK$ 0.11945075 1 LMT to MAD .د.م 0.14272438 1 LMT to MXN $ 0.30903065

LIMITUS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LIMITUS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LIMITUS What is the price of LIMITUS (LMT) today? The live price of LIMITUS (LMT) is 0.015413 USD . What is the market cap of LIMITUS (LMT)? The current market cap of LIMITUS is $ 12.79M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LMT by its real-time market price of 0.015413 USD . What is the circulating supply of LIMITUS (LMT)? The current circulating supply of LIMITUS (LMT) is 830.14M USD . What was the highest price of LIMITUS (LMT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of LIMITUS (LMT) is 0.2591 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LIMITUS (LMT)? The 24-hour trading volume of LIMITUS (LMT) is $ 61.03K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!