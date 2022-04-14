LIMOCOIN SWAP (LMCSWAP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LIMOCOIN SWAP (LMCSWAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LIMOCOIN SWAP (LMCSWAP) Information Limocoin: The Future of Tokens in Africa. In the strong and evolving African continent, different economic models make the continent concerned about its future. Limocoin Swap is a token created to achieve, through the principle of crypto assets, the evolution of market solutions. Official Website: https://www.liyeplimal.net/ Whitepaper: https://www.liyeplimal.net/assets/images/uploads/Livre_Blanc_LIMOCOIN_Version_en_Anglais.pdf Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x383094a91ef2767eed2b063ea40465670bf1c83f Buy LMCSWAP Now!

Market Cap: $ 2.41M
Total Supply: $ 1.65B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.18B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.38M
All-Time High: $ 0.018
All-Time Low: $ 0.000268864400941886
Current Price: $ 0.00205

LIMOCOIN SWAP (LMCSWAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LIMOCOIN SWAP (LMCSWAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LMCSWAP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LMCSWAP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LMCSWAP's tokenomics, explore LMCSWAP token's live price!

