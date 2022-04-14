Lithosphere (LITHO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lithosphere (LITHO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lithosphere (LITHO) Information Lithosphere is the next-generation platform for cross-chain decentralized, censorship-resistant applications powered by AI. Official Website: https://lithosphere.network Whitepaper: https://lithosphere.network/papers Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=polygon&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0xfb8cc969192f36da4ea807077b7ca23ce01c5211 Buy LITHO Now!

Lithosphere (LITHO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Lithosphere (LITHO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.16K $ 10.16K $ 10.16K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 62.32M $ 62.32M $ 62.32M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 163.00K $ 163.00K $ 163.00K All-Time High: $ 0.4 $ 0.4 $ 0.4 All-Time Low: $ 0.000010367632363446 $ 0.000010367632363446 $ 0.000010367632363446 Current Price: $ 0.000163 $ 0.000163 $ 0.000163 Learn more about Lithosphere (LITHO) price

Lithosphere (LITHO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lithosphere (LITHO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LITHO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LITHO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LITHO's tokenomics, explore LITHO token's live price!

