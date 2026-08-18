Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Lista DAO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Lista DAO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About LISTA

LISTA Price Info

What is LISTA

LISTA Whitepaper

LISTA Official Website

LISTA Tokenomics

LISTA Price Forecast

LISTA History

LISTA Buying Guide

LISTA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LISTA Spot

LISTA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Lista DAO (LISTA) Technical Analysis Today

Lista DAO (LISTA) Technical Analysis Today

The Lista DAO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LISTA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Lista DAO's analysis below.

Lista DAO (LISTA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.05965---8.96%+28.77%-23.62%
Know more about Lista DAO Price

Lista DAO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Lista DAO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 1
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0596
0.05959
R2
0.05959
0.05959
R1
0.05959
0.05959
PP
0.05958
0.05958
S1
0.05958
0.05958
S2
0.05957
0.05958
S3
0.05957
0.05957

Lista DAO Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.79M
$11.18 M
$11.97 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.08 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.41 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.42 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Lista DAO Capital Flow

Net InflowLISTAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.06
2026-08-17$0.04 M0.06
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.06
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.06
2026-08-14-$0.03 M0.06

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Lista DAO

Trade Lista DAO (LISTA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Lista DAO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LISTA/USDT
$0.05968
$0.05968$0.05968
+0.99%
1.04M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LISTA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LISTA
LISTA
USD
USD

1 LISTA = 0.05965 USD