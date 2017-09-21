Chainlink (LINK) Technical Analysis Today
Chainlink (LINK) Price Change
|Current Price
|24H
|7 Days
|30 Days
|90 Days
|$9.443
|--
|+10.84%
|+12.80%
|-1.07%
AI Daily Analysis for Chainlink
Chainlink Analysis 2026-07-29
- Significant Capital Outflow: LINK has seen a net capital outflow of approximately $1.01 million over the past 24 hours, with funding rates at a low of 0.01%, indicating weak bullish sentiment and bearish capital flows that are weighing on the price.
- Declining Long/Short Ratio: Over the past few hours, the long-to-short account ratio for contracts has dropped from 3.11 to 2.94, while the long-to-short position ratio among elite accounts has plummeted from 2.04 to 1.06, suggesting that major players are closing long positions or switching to shorts, posing downside risks in the short term.
- Fundamentals Not Priced In: Despite an increase in on-chain addresses and expansion of the CCIP ecosystem, the price remains well below previous highs without corresponding strength. The market appears indifferent to positive developments, and technical indicators show resistance from moving averages, warranting caution against potential volatility and pullbacks.
Chainlink Analysis 2026-07-28
- Sustained Capital Inflow: Approximately 2.43 million USDT in net inflows recorded over the past three days, reversing the previous outflow trend and indicating stronger buying interest at lower levels, providing support for the price.
- Long Positions Dominate Futures: The long/short ratio among elite accounts remains above 3.1, with active buy volume significantly exceeding sell volume during certain periods, reflecting strong bullish sentiment from major capital.
- Robust On-Chain Growth: The number of token-holding addresses has risen to approximately 892,000, accompanied by a recent surge in wallet counts, signaling fundamental expansion and providing potential momentum for a subsequent rebound.
Chainlink Technical Indicators
Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Chainlink across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.
|Moving Averages:
|Strong Buy
|Sell 0
|Neutral 0
|Buy 14
|Technical Indicators:
|Sell
|Sell 8
|Neutral 1
|Buy 3
Chainlink Market Signals
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
Chainlink Capital Flow
|History
|Net Inflow
|Price
|2026-08-18
|-$1.60 M
|9.44
|2026-08-17
|-$0.30 M
|9.52
|2026-08-16
|-$0.37 M
|9.39
|2026-08-15
|$7.72 M
|9.50
|2026-08-14
|$0.30 M
|8.86
The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.
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Disclaimer
The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.