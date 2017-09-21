Chainlink (LINK) Technical Analysis Today The Chainlink Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LINK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Chainlink's analysis below. Sign Up

Chainlink (LINK) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $9.443 -- +10.84% +12.80% -1.07%

AI Daily Analysis for Chainlink LINK Analysis 2026-07-29 LINK Analysis 2026-07-28 Chainlink Analysis 2026-07-29 Significant Capital Outflow : LINK has seen a net capital outflow of approximately $1.01 million over the past 24 hours, with funding rates at a low of 0.01%, indicating weak bullish sentiment and bearish capital flows that are weighing on the price.

: LINK has seen a net capital outflow of approximately $1.01 million over the past 24 hours, with funding rates at a low of 0.01%, indicating weak bullish sentiment and bearish capital flows that are weighing on the price. Declining Long/Short Ratio : Over the past few hours, the long-to-short account ratio for contracts has dropped from 3.11 to 2.94, while the long-to-short position ratio among elite accounts has plummeted from 2.04 to 1.06, suggesting that major players are closing long positions or switching to shorts, posing downside risks in the short term.

: Over the past few hours, the long-to-short account ratio for contracts has dropped from 3.11 to 2.94, while the long-to-short position ratio among elite accounts has plummeted from 2.04 to 1.06, suggesting that major players are closing long positions or switching to shorts, posing downside risks in the short term. Fundamentals Not Priced In: Despite an increase in on-chain addresses and expansion of the CCIP ecosystem, the price remains well below previous highs without corresponding strength. The market appears indifferent to positive developments, and technical indicators show resistance from moving averages, warranting caution against potential volatility and pullbacks. Significant Capital Outflow : LINK has seen a net capital outflow of approximately $1.01 million over the past 24 hours, with funding rates at a low of 0.01%, indicating weak bullish sentiment and bearish capital flows that are weighing on the price.

: LINK has seen a net capital outflow of approximately $1.01 million over the past 24 hours, with funding rates at a low of 0.01%, indicating weak bullish sentiment and bearish capital flows that are weighing on the price. Declining Long/Short Ratio : Over the past few hours, the long-to-short account ratio for contracts has dropped from 3.11 to 2.94, while the long-to-short position ratio among elite accounts has plummeted from 2.04 to 1.06, suggesting that major players are closing long positions or switching to shorts, posing downside risks in the short term.

: Over the past few hours, the long-to-short account ratio for contracts has dropped from 3.11 to 2.94, while the long-to-short position ratio among elite accounts has plummeted from 2.04 to 1.06, suggesting that major players are closing long positions or switching to shorts, posing downside risks in the short term. Fundamentals Not Priced In: Despite an increase in on-chain addresses and expansion of the CCIP ecosystem, the price remains well below previous highs without corresponding strength. The market appears indifferent to positive developments, and technical indicators show resistance from moving averages, warranting caution against potential volatility and pullbacks. Chainlink Analysis 2026-07-28 Sustained Capital Inflow : Approximately 2.43 million USDT in net inflows recorded over the past three days, reversing the previous outflow trend and indicating stronger buying interest at lower levels, providing support for the price.

: Approximately 2.43 million USDT in net inflows recorded over the past three days, reversing the previous outflow trend and indicating stronger buying interest at lower levels, providing support for the price. Long Positions Dominate Futures : The long/short ratio among elite accounts remains above 3.1, with active buy volume significantly exceeding sell volume during certain periods, reflecting strong bullish sentiment from major capital.

: The long/short ratio among elite accounts remains above 3.1, with active buy volume significantly exceeding sell volume during certain periods, reflecting strong bullish sentiment from major capital. Robust On-Chain Growth: The number of token-holding addresses has risen to approximately 892,000, accompanied by a recent surge in wallet counts, signaling fundamental expansion and providing potential momentum for a subsequent rebound. Sustained Capital Inflow : Approximately 2.43 million USDT in net inflows recorded over the past three days, reversing the previous outflow trend and indicating stronger buying interest at lower levels, providing support for the price.

: Approximately 2.43 million USDT in net inflows recorded over the past three days, reversing the previous outflow trend and indicating stronger buying interest at lower levels, providing support for the price. Long Positions Dominate Futures : The long/short ratio among elite accounts remains above 3.1, with active buy volume significantly exceeding sell volume during certain periods, reflecting strong bullish sentiment from major capital.

: The long/short ratio among elite accounts remains above 3.1, with active buy volume significantly exceeding sell volume during certain periods, reflecting strong bullish sentiment from major capital. Robust On-Chain Growth: The number of token-holding addresses has risen to approximately 892,000, accompanied by a recent surge in wallet counts, signaling fundamental expansion and providing potential momentum for a subsequent rebound.

Chainlink Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Chainlink across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 9.4613 9.4526 R2 9.4526 9.4477 R1 9.4483 9.4446 PP 9.4396 9.4396 S1 9.4353 9.4347 S2 9.4266 9.4316 S3 9.4223 9.4266

Chainlink Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.32M $44.90 M $46.22 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -1.51M 3-Day Active Buys $133.75 M 3-Day Active Sells $135.26 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -8.67M 7-Day Active Buys $291.27 M 7-Day Active Sells $299.94 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Chainlink Capital Flow Net Inflow LINKUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$1.60 M 9.44 2026-08-17 -$0.30 M 9.52 2026-08-16 -$0.37 M 9.39 2026-08-15 $7.72 M 9.50 2026-08-14 $0.30 M 8.86 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.