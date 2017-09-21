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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Chainlink, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Chainlink, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Chainlink (LINK) Technical Analysis Today

Chainlink (LINK) Technical Analysis Today

The Chainlink Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LINK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Chainlink's analysis below.

Chainlink (LINK) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$9.443--+10.84%+12.80%-1.07%
Know more about Chainlink Price

AI Daily Analysis for Chainlink

Chainlink Analysis 2026-07-29

  • Significant Capital Outflow: LINK has seen a net capital outflow of approximately $1.01 million over the past 24 hours, with funding rates at a low of 0.01%, indicating weak bullish sentiment and bearish capital flows that are weighing on the price.
  • Declining Long/Short Ratio: Over the past few hours, the long-to-short account ratio for contracts has dropped from 3.11 to 2.94, while the long-to-short position ratio among elite accounts has plummeted from 2.04 to 1.06, suggesting that major players are closing long positions or switching to shorts, posing downside risks in the short term.
  • Fundamentals Not Priced In: Despite an increase in on-chain addresses and expansion of the CCIP ecosystem, the price remains well below previous highs without corresponding strength. The market appears indifferent to positive developments, and technical indicators show resistance from moving averages, warranting caution against potential volatility and pullbacks.

Chainlink Analysis 2026-07-28

  • Sustained Capital Inflow: Approximately 2.43 million USDT in net inflows recorded over the past three days, reversing the previous outflow trend and indicating stronger buying interest at lower levels, providing support for the price.
  • Long Positions Dominate Futures: The long/short ratio among elite accounts remains above 3.1, with active buy volume significantly exceeding sell volume during certain periods, reflecting strong bullish sentiment from major capital.
  • Robust On-Chain Growth: The number of token-holding addresses has risen to approximately 892,000, accompanied by a recent surge in wallet counts, signaling fundamental expansion and providing potential momentum for a subsequent rebound.

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Chainlink across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 1
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
9.4613
9.4526
R2
9.4526
9.4477
R1
9.4483
9.4446
PP
9.4396
9.4396
S1
9.4353
9.4347
S2
9.4266
9.4316
S3
9.4223
9.4266

Chainlink Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.32M
$44.90 M
$46.22 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-1.51M
3-Day Active Buys
$133.75 M
3-Day Active Sells
$135.26 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-8.67M
7-Day Active Buys
$291.27 M
7-Day Active Sells
$299.94 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Chainlink Capital Flow

Net InflowLINKUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$1.60 M9.44
2026-08-17-$0.30 M9.52
2026-08-16-$0.37 M9.39
2026-08-15$7.72 M9.50
2026-08-14$0.30 M8.86

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Chainlink

Trade Chainlink (LINK) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Chainlink price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LINK/USDT
$9.443
$9.443$9.443
-0.86%
33.41K (USDT)
LINK/USDC
$9.434
$9.434$9.434
-0.69%
6.80K (USDT)
LINK/ETH
$0.004965
$0.004965$0.004965
-0.24%
522.87 (USDT)
LINK/EUR
$8.143
$8.143$8.143
-0.70%
6.91K (USDT)
LINK/USD1
$9.447
$9.447$9.447
-0.71%
5.80K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LINK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LINK
LINK
USD
USD

1 LINK = 9.443 USD