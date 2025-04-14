What is ChainLink (LINK)

Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.

ChainLink is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ChainLink investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LINK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ChainLink on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ChainLink buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ChainLink Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ChainLink, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LINK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ChainLink price prediction page.

ChainLink Price History

Tracing LINK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LINK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ChainLink price history page.

How to buy ChainLink (LINK)

Looking for how to buy ChainLink? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ChainLink on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LINK to Local Currencies

1 LINK to VND ₫ 334,102.23 1 LINK to AUD A$ 20.5874 1 LINK to GBP ￡ 9.7725 1 LINK to EUR € 11.4664 1 LINK to USD $ 13.03 1 LINK to MYR RM 57.4623 1 LINK to TRY ₺ 495.9218 1 LINK to JPY ¥ 1,870.1959 1 LINK to RUB ₽ 1,074.5841 1 LINK to INR ₹ 1,120.9709 1 LINK to IDR Rp 220,847.4245 1 LINK to KRW ₩ 18,534.7841 1 LINK to PHP ₱ 743.2312 1 LINK to EGP ￡E. 664.2694 1 LINK to BRL R$ 75.9649 1 LINK to CAD C$ 17.9814 1 LINK to BDT ৳ 1,583.0147 1 LINK to NGN ₦ 20,914.8439 1 LINK to UAH ₴ 537.8784 1 LINK to VES Bs 925.13 1 LINK to PKR Rs 3,654.915 1 LINK to KZT ₸ 6,747.7158 1 LINK to THB ฿ 437.9383 1 LINK to TWD NT$ 422.0417 1 LINK to AED د.إ 47.8201 1 LINK to CHF Fr 10.6846 1 LINK to HKD HK$ 100.9825 1 LINK to MAD .د.م 120.6578 1 LINK to MXN $ 261.2515

ChainLink Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ChainLink, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ChainLink What is the price of ChainLink (LINK) today? The live price of ChainLink (LINK) is 13.03 USD . What is the market cap of ChainLink (LINK)? The current market cap of ChainLink is $ 8.56B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LINK by its real-time market price of 13.03 USD . What is the circulating supply of ChainLink (LINK)? The current circulating supply of ChainLink (LINK) is 657.10M USD . What was the highest price of ChainLink (LINK)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of ChainLink (LINK) is 52.922 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ChainLink (LINK)? The 24-hour trading volume of ChainLink (LINK) is $ 16.58M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!