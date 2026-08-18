LINEA (LINEA) Technical Analysis Today The LINEA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LINEA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about LINEA's analysis below. Sign Up

LINEA (LINEA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.002116 -- -4.47% -12.39% -36.78%

LINEA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of LINEA across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 3 Neutral 9 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 4 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 5 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.002114 0.002114 R2 0.002114 0.002113 R1 0.002113 0.002113 PP 0.002113 0.002113 S1 0.002112 0.002112 S2 0.002112 0.002112 S3 0.002111 0.002112

LINEA Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.07M $1.47 M $1.54 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.31 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.28 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.65 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.65 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. LINEA Capital Flow Net Inflow LINEAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.06 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.05 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-15 -$0.05 M 0.00 2026-08-14 -$0.10 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade LINEA (LINEA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live LINEA price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume LINEA / USDT $0.002116 $0.002116 $0.002116 -0.98% 33.02M (USDT) Trade LINEA / USDC $0.002116 $0.002116 $0.002116 -0.92% 24.74M (USDT) Trade