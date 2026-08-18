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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on LINEA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on LINEA, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About LINEA

LINEA Price Info

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LINEA (LINEA) Technical Analysis Today

LINEA (LINEA) Technical Analysis Today

The LINEA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LINEA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about LINEA's analysis below.

LINEA (LINEA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.002116---4.47%-12.39%-36.78%
Know more about LINEA Price

LINEA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of LINEA across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 3
Neutral 9
Buy 14
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 4Buy 9
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 5Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.002114
0.002114
R2
0.002114
0.002113
R1
0.002113
0.002113
PP
0.002113
0.002113
S1
0.002112
0.002112
S2
0.002112
0.002112
S3
0.002111
0.002112

LINEA Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.07M
$1.47 M
$1.54 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.31 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.28 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.65 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.65 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

LINEA Capital Flow

Net InflowLINEAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.06 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.05 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-15-$0.05 M0.00
2026-08-14-$0.10 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about LINEA

Trade LINEA (LINEA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live LINEA price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LINEA/USDT
$0.002116
$0.002116$0.002116
-0.98%
33.02M (USDT)
LINEA/USDC
$0.002116
$0.002116$0.002116
-0.92%
24.74M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LINEA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LINEA
LINEA
USD
USD

1 LINEA = 0.002116 USD