The live Line Protocol price today is 0.0000237 USD. Track real-time LINE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LINE price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Line Protocol price today is 0.0000237 USD. Track real-time LINE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LINE price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About LINE

LINE Price Info

LINE Whitepaper

LINE Official Website

LINE Tokenomics

LINE Price Forecast

LINE History

LINE Buying Guide

LINE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LINE Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Line Protocol Logo

Line Protocol Price(LINE)

1 LINE to USD Live Price:

$0.0000237
$0.0000237$0.0000237
+74.26%1D
USD
Line Protocol (LINE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:35:34 (UTC+8)

Line Protocol (LINE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000136
$ 0.0000136$ 0.0000136
24H Low
$ 0.0000238
$ 0.0000238$ 0.0000238
24H High

$ 0.0000136
$ 0.0000136$ 0.0000136

$ 0.0000238
$ 0.0000238$ 0.0000238

--
----

--
----

-0.43%

+74.26%

+48.12%

+48.12%

Line Protocol (LINE) real-time price is $ 0.0000237. Over the past 24 hours, LINE traded between a low of $ 0.0000136 and a high of $ 0.0000238, showing active market volatility. LINE's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, LINE has changed by -0.43% over the past hour, +74.26% over 24 hours, and +48.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Line Protocol (LINE) Market Information

--
----

$ 20.03
$ 20.03$ 20.03

$ 11.85K
$ 11.85K$ 11.85K

--
----

500,000,000
500,000,000 500,000,000

BASE

The current Market Cap of Line Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 20.03. The circulating supply of LINE is --, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.85K.

Line Protocol (LINE) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Line Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000101+74.26%
30 Days$ -0.0000046-16.26%
60 Days$ -0.0041663-99.44%
90 Days$ -0.0349763-99.94%
Line Protocol Price Change Today

Today, LINE recorded a change of $ +0.0000101 (+74.26%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Line Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000046 (-16.26%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Line Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LINE saw a change of $ -0.0041663 (-99.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Line Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0349763 (-99.94%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Line Protocol (LINE)?

Check out the Line Protocol Price History page now.

What is Line Protocol (LINE)

Line Protocol – A scalable and secure blockchain infrastructure designed to power next-generation Web3 applications, decentralized finance, and immersive gaming ecosystems.

Line Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Line Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LINE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Line Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Line Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Line Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Line Protocol (LINE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Line Protocol (LINE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Line Protocol.

Check the Line Protocol price prediction now!

Line Protocol (LINE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Line Protocol (LINE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LINE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Line Protocol (LINE)

Looking for how to buy Line Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Line Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LINE to Local Currencies

1 Line Protocol(LINE) to VND
0.6236655
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to AUD
A$0.000036024
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to GBP
0.000017775
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to EUR
0.000020382
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to USD
$0.0000237
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to MYR
RM0.00009954
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to TRY
0.000994689
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to JPY
¥0.0036498
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to ARS
ARS$0.034051686
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to RUB
0.001901688
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to INR
0.002101716
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to IDR
Rp0.394999842
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to PHP
0.001396878
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to EGP
￡E.0.00111864
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to BRL
R$0.000127506
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to CAD
C$0.000032943
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to BDT
0.002897562
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to NGN
0.034297929
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to COP
$0.092578125
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to ZAR
R.0.00041001
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to UAH
0.000995163
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to TZS
T.Sh.0.058374285
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to VES
Bs0.0051903
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to CLP
$0.0223254
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to PKR
Rs0.006708048
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to KZT
0.01257285
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to THB
฿0.000768828
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to TWD
NT$0.000728064
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to AED
د.إ0.000086979
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to CHF
Fr0.00001896
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to HKD
HK$0.000183912
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to AMD
֏0.009073308
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to MAD
.د.م0.000219462
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to MXN
$0.000439161
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to SAR
ريال0.000088875
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to ETB
Br0.003644349
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to KES
KSh0.003062277
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to JOD
د.أ0.0000168033
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to PLN
0.000086742
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to RON
лв0.000104043
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to SEK
kr0.000223728
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to BGN
лв0.000039816
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to HUF
Ft0.007955616
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to CZK
0.000498411
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to KWD
د.ك0.0000072522
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to ILS
0.000077025
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to BOB
Bs0.000163767
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to AZN
0.00004029
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to TJS
SM0.00021804
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to GEL
0.000064464
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to AOA
Kz0.021723183
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to BHD
.د.ب0.0000089349
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to BMD
$0.0000237
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to DKK
kr0.000152628
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to HNL
L0.00062331
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to MUR
0.001080009
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to NAD
$0.00041001
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to NOK
kr0.000238659
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to NZD
$0.000041238
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to PAB
B/.0.0000237
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to PGK
K0.000099777
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to QAR
ر.ق0.000086268
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to RSD
дин.0.002396307
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to UZS
soʻm0.285542103
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to ALL
L0.001982031
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to ANG
ƒ0.000042423
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to AWG
ƒ0.000042423
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to BBD
$0.0000474
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to BAM
KM0.000039816
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to BIF
Fr0.0698913
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to BND
$0.000030573
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to BSD
$0.0000237
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to JMD
$0.003789393
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to KHR
0.095180622
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to KMF
Fr0.0100251
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to LAK
0.515217381
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to LKR
රු0.007214517
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to MDL
L0.000402426
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to MGA
Ar0.10627791
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to MOP
P0.0001896
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to MVR
0.00036261
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to MWK
MK0.041145807
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to MZN
MT0.001514667
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to NPR
रु0.003362082
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to PYG
0.1680804
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to RWF
Fr0.0344361
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to SBD
$0.000195051
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to SCR
0.000328719
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to SRD
$0.000915768
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to SVC
$0.000207375
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to SZL
L0.00041001
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to TMT
m0.000083187
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to TND
د.ت0.0000697254
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to TTD
$0.000160449
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to UGX
Sh0.0825708
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to XAF
Fr0.0134142
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to XCD
$0.00006399
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to XOF
Fr0.0134142
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to XPF
Fr0.0024411
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to BWP
P0.00031758
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to BZD
$0.000047637
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to CVE
$0.00224676
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to DJF
Fr0.0042186
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to DOP
$0.001521777
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to DZD
د.ج0.003080289
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to FJD
$0.000053562
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to GNF
Fr0.2060715
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to GTQ
Q0.000181542
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to GYD
$0.004961121
1 Line Protocol(LINE) to ISK
kr0.0029388

Line Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Line Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Line Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Line Protocol

How much is Line Protocol (LINE) worth today?
The live LINE price in USD is 0.0000237 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LINE to USD price?
The current price of LINE to USD is $ 0.0000237. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Line Protocol?
The market cap for LINE is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LINE?
The circulating supply of LINE is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LINE?
LINE achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LINE?
LINE saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of LINE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LINE is $ 20.03 USD.
Will LINE go higher this year?
LINE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LINE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:35:34 (UTC+8)

Line Protocol (LINE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LINE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LINE
LINE
USD
USD

1 LINE = 0.0000237 USD

Trade LINE

LINE/USDT
$0.0000237
$0.0000237$0.0000237
+74.26%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$109,016.98
$109,016.98$109,016.98

-2.23%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,856.52
$3,856.52$3,856.52

-2.41%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02244
$0.02244$0.02244

-39.00%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$189.64
$189.64$189.64

-3.61%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.2949
$2.2949$2.2949

-12.34%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,856.52
$3,856.52$3,856.52

-2.41%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$109,016.98
$109,016.98$109,016.98

-2.23%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$189.64
$189.64$189.64

-3.61%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5230
$2.5230$2.5230

-3.93%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18610
$0.18610$0.18610

-2.62%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02200
$0.02200$0.02200

+120.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003579
$0.0003579$0.0003579

+472.64%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0034773
$0.0034773$0.0034773

+3,763.66%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000130
$0.000000000000000000000130$0.000000000000000000000130

+44.44%

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.137859
$0.137859$0.137859

+47.36%

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.9375
$0.9375$0.9375

+33.92%

Zyphora Logo

Zyphora

ZYPH

$0.000002534
$0.000002534$0.000002534

+34.71%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.004857
$0.004857$0.004857

+29.24%