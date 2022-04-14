Wink (LIKE) Tokenomics
Wink (LIKE) Information
LIKE is the utility token at the core of an ecosystem of AI & blockchain products built for creators by Like Labs. Like Labs is developing a suite of solutions using AI and blockchain to empower creators, amplify their reach, and create sustainable revenue streams in this new digital age. We believe by removing financial censorship, and providing cutting-edge AI tools, we will create a fairer and more inclusive creator economy.
Wink (LIKE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wink (LIKE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wink (LIKE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wink (LIKE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LIKE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LIKE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LIKE's tokenomics, explore LIKE token's live price!
How to Buy LIKE
Interested in adding Wink (LIKE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LIKE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Wink (LIKE) Price History
Analysing the price history of LIKE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
LIKE Price Prediction
Want to know where LIKE might be heading? Our LIKE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy Wink (LIKE)
Amount
1 LIKE = 0.009475 USD