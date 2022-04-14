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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bitlight Labs, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Bitlight Labs, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) Technical Analysis Today

Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) Technical Analysis Today

The Bitlight Labs Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LIGHT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Bitlight Labs's analysis below.

Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1803--+7.38%+51.13%+37.21%
Know more about Bitlight Labs Price

Bitlight Labs Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Bitlight Labs across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 4
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1807
0.1807
R2
0.1807
0.1806
R1
0.1806
0.1806
PP
0.1806
0.1806
S1
0.1805
0.1805
S2
0.1805
0.1805
S3
0.1804
0.1805

Bitlight Labs Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.28M
$3.24 M
$3.51 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.06M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.71 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.65 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.59 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.58 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Bitlight Labs Capital Flow

Net InflowLIGHTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Bitlight Labs

Trade Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Bitlight Labs price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LIGHT/USDT
$0.1803
$0.1803$0.1803
+5.87%
431.33K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LIGHT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LIGHT
LIGHT
USD
USD

1 LIGHT = 0.1802 USD