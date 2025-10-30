The live Bitlight Labs price today is 1.915 USD. Track real-time LIGHT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LIGHT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Bitlight Labs price today is 1.915 USD. Track real-time LIGHT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LIGHT price trend easily at MEXC now.

Bitlight Labs Logo

Bitlight Labs Price(LIGHT)

1 LIGHT to USD Live Price:

$1.9144
$1.9144$1.9144
-2.23%1D
USD
Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) Live Price Chart
Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.8775
$ 1.8775$ 1.8775
24H Low
$ 2.0333
$ 2.0333$ 2.0333
24H High

$ 1.8775
$ 1.8775$ 1.8775

$ 2.0333
$ 2.0333$ 2.0333

$ 2.619557835411834
$ 2.619557835411834$ 2.619557835411834

$ 0.5392876430024418
$ 0.5392876430024418$ 0.5392876430024418

+1.64%

-2.23%

-0.88%

-0.88%

Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) real-time price is $ 1.915. Over the past 24 hours, LIGHT traded between a low of $ 1.8775 and a high of $ 2.0333, showing active market volatility. LIGHT's all-time high price is $ 2.619557835411834, while its all-time low price is $ 0.5392876430024418.

In terms of short-term performance, LIGHT has changed by +1.64% over the past hour, -2.23% over 24 hours, and -0.88% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) Market Information

No.361

$ 82.45M
$ 82.45M$ 82.45M

$ 120.94K
$ 120.94K$ 120.94K

$ 804.30M
$ 804.30M$ 804.30M

43.06M
43.06M 43.06M

420,000,000
420,000,000 420,000,000

420,000,000
420,000,000 420,000,000

10.25%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Bitlight Labs is $ 82.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 120.94K. The circulating supply of LIGHT is 43.06M, with a total supply of 420000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 804.30M.

Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Bitlight Labs for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.043665-2.23%
30 Days$ +1.0417+119.28%
60 Days$ +1.815+1,815.00%
90 Days$ +1.815+1,815.00%
Bitlight Labs Price Change Today

Today, LIGHT recorded a change of $ -0.043665 (-2.23%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bitlight Labs 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.0417 (+119.28%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bitlight Labs 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LIGHT saw a change of $ +1.815 (+1,815.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bitlight Labs 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.815 (+1,815.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Bitlight Labs (LIGHT)?

Check out the Bitlight Labs Price History page now.

What is Bitlight Labs (LIGHT)

Bitlight Labs, the major contributor and largest development team behind the RGB Protocol, is building native smart contract and tokenized fiat protocols on Lightning Network.

Bitlight Labs is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bitlight Labs investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LIGHT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bitlight Labs on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bitlight Labs buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bitlight Labs Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Bitlight Labs.

Check the Bitlight Labs price prediction now!

Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LIGHT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bitlight Labs (LIGHT)

Looking for how to buy Bitlight Labs? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bitlight Labs on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LIGHT to Local Currencies

1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to VND
50,393.225
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to AUD
A$2.9108
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to GBP
1.4554
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to EUR
1.6469
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to USD
$1.915
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to MYR
RM8.043
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to TRY
80.3917
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to JPY
¥294.91
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to ARS
ARS$2,751.4337
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to RUB
153.60215
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to INR
169.8605
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to IDR
Rp31,916.6539
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to PHP
112.96585
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to EGP
￡E.90.4263
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to BRL
R$10.3027
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to CAD
C$2.66185
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to BDT
234.1279
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to NGN
2,771.33055
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to COP
$7,451.36075
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to ZAR
R.33.2061
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to UAH
80.41085
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to TZS
T.Sh.4,716.74075
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to VES
Bs419.385
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to CLP
$1,803.93
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to PKR
Rs542.0216
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to KZT
1,015.9075
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to THB
฿62.1992
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to TWD
NT$58.8671
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to AED
د.إ7.02805
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to CHF
Fr1.532
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to HKD
HK$14.8604
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to AMD
֏733.1386
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to MAD
.د.م17.7329
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to MXN
$35.5424
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to SAR
ريال7.18125
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to ETB
Br294.46955
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to KES
KSh247.5329
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to JOD
د.أ1.357735
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to PLN
7.02805
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to RON
лв8.40685
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to SEK
kr18.09675
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to BGN
лв3.2172
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to HUF
Ft643.8996
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to CZK
40.3299
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to KWD
د.ك0.58599
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to ILS
6.22375
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to BOB
Bs13.23265
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to AZN
3.2555
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to TJS
SM17.618
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to GEL
5.2088
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to AOA
Kz1,755.26985
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to BHD
.د.ب0.72004
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to BMD
$1.915
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to DKK
kr12.35175
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to HNL
L50.3645
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to MUR
87.26655
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to NAD
$33.1295
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to NOK
kr19.3032
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to NZD
$3.3321
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to PAB
B/.1.915
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to PGK
K8.06215
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to QAR
ر.ق6.9706
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to RSD
дин.193.7597
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to UZS
soʻm23,072.28385
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to ALL
L160.15145
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to ANG
ƒ3.42785
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to AWG
ƒ3.42785
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to BBD
$3.83
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to BAM
KM3.2172
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to BIF
Fr5,647.335
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to BND
$2.47035
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to BSD
$1.915
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to JMD
$306.18935
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to KHR
7,690.7549
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to KMF
Fr810.045
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to LAK
41,630.43395
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to LKR
රු582.94515
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to MDL
L32.3252
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to MGA
Ar8,587.4345
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to MOP
P15.32
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to MVR
29.2995
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to MWK
MK3,324.65065
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to MZN
MT122.38765
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to NPR
रु271.6619
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to PYG
13,581.18
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to RWF
Fr2,782.495
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to SBD
$15.76045
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to SCR
26.5036
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to SRD
$73.9956
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to SVC
$16.75625
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to SZL
L33.1295
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to TMT
m6.72165
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to TND
د.ت5.63393
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to TTD
$12.96455
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to UGX
Sh6,671.86
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to XAF
Fr1,085.805
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to XCD
$5.1705
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to XOF
Fr1,085.805
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to XPF
Fr197.245
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to BWP
P25.661
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to BZD
$3.84915
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to CVE
$181.542
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to DJF
Fr340.87
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to DOP
$122.96215
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to DZD
د.ج248.89255
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to FJD
$4.34705
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to GNF
Fr16,650.925
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to GTQ
Q14.6689
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to GYD
$400.86695
1 Bitlight Labs(LIGHT) to ISK
kr237.46

Bitlight Labs Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bitlight Labs, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bitlight Labs Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitlight Labs

How much is Bitlight Labs (LIGHT) worth today?
The live LIGHT price in USD is 1.915 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LIGHT to USD price?
The current price of LIGHT to USD is $ 1.915. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Bitlight Labs?
The market cap for LIGHT is $ 82.45M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LIGHT?
The circulating supply of LIGHT is 43.06M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LIGHT?
LIGHT achieved an ATH price of 2.619557835411834 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LIGHT?
LIGHT saw an ATL price of 0.5392876430024418 USD.
What is the trading volume of LIGHT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LIGHT is $ 120.94K USD.
Will LIGHT go higher this year?
LIGHT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LIGHT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

