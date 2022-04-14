LIF3 (LIF3) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LIF3 (LIF3), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LIF3 (LIF3) Information Lif3 is an emerging powerhouse protocol in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector that provides a comprehensive suite of features to manage digital assets across multiple blockchains. Encompassing the various products Lif3 has to offer, users are able to safely and securely invest in a multitude of options that best fit their financial goals, preferred strategies, and risk profiles. Official Website: https://lif3.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.lif3.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x7138Eb0d563f3F6722500936A11DcAe99D738A2c Buy LIF3 Now!

LIF3 (LIF3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LIF3 (LIF3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 8.89B $ 8.89B $ 8.89B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 84.12M $ 84.12M $ 84.12M All-Time High: $ 0.018888 $ 0.018888 $ 0.018888 All-Time Low: $ 0.001446420316029474 $ 0.001446420316029474 $ 0.001446420316029474 Current Price: $ 0.009463 $ 0.009463 $ 0.009463 Learn more about LIF3 (LIF3) price

LIF3 (LIF3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LIF3 (LIF3) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LIF3 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LIF3 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LIF3's tokenomics, explore LIF3 token's live price!

How to Buy LIF3 Interested in adding LIF3 (LIF3) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LIF3, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LIF3 on MEXC now!

LIF3 (LIF3) Price History Analysing the price history of LIF3 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LIF3 Price History now!

LIF3 Price Prediction Want to know where LIF3 might be heading? Our LIF3 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LIF3 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!