Legacy Network AG is transforming personal and professional development with its flagship product Legacy Academy, a gamified learning app that leverages blockchain-based rewards to incentivize its users.

Legacy Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Legacy Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



LGCT to Local Currencies

1 LGCT to VND ₫ 51,810.2046 1 LGCT to AUD A$ 3.192548 1 LGCT to GBP ￡ 1.51545 1 LGCT to EUR € 1.778128 1 LGCT to USD $ 2.0206 1 LGCT to MYR RM 8.910846 1 LGCT to TRY ₺ 76.904036 1 LGCT to JPY ¥ 290.016718 1 LGCT to RUB ₽ 166.638882 1 LGCT to INR ₹ 173.832218 1 LGCT to IDR Rp 34,247.45249 1 LGCT to KRW ₩ 2,874.242882 1 LGCT to PHP ₱ 115.255024 1 LGCT to EGP ￡E. 103.010188 1 LGCT to BRL R$ 11.780098 1 LGCT to CAD C$ 2.788428 1 LGCT to BDT ৳ 245.482694 1 LGCT to NGN ₦ 3,243.325678 1 LGCT to UAH ₴ 83.410368 1 LGCT to VES Bs 143.4626 1 LGCT to PKR Rs 566.7783 1 LGCT to KZT ₸ 1,046.387916 1 LGCT to THB ฿ 67.912366 1 LGCT to TWD NT$ 65.447234 1 LGCT to AED د.إ 7.415602 1 LGCT to CHF Fr 1.656892 1 LGCT to HKD HK$ 15.65965 1 LGCT to MAD .د.م 18.710756 1 LGCT to MXN $ 40.51303

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Legacy Network What is the price of Legacy Network (LGCT) today? The live price of Legacy Network (LGCT) is 2.0206 USD . What is the market cap of Legacy Network (LGCT)? The current market cap of Legacy Network is $ 214.47M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LGCT by its real-time market price of 2.0206 USD . What is the circulating supply of Legacy Network (LGCT)? The current circulating supply of Legacy Network (LGCT) is 106.14M USD . What was the highest price of Legacy Network (LGCT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Legacy Network (LGCT) is 2.1802 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Legacy Network (LGCT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Legacy Network (LGCT) is $ 1.18M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

