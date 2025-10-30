The live Lifeform price today is 0.00621 USD. Track real-time LFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LFT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Lifeform price today is 0.00621 USD. Track real-time LFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LFT price trend easily at MEXC now.

Lifeform Price(LFT)

1 LFT to USD Live Price:

$0.00621
0.00%1D
USD
Lifeform (LFT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:00:16 (UTC+8)

Lifeform (LFT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00621
24H Low
$ 0.00623
24H High

$ 0.00621
$ 0.00623
$ 0.5833313380234302
$ 0.005437372504690078
0.00%

0.00%

-0.49%

-0.49%

Lifeform (LFT) real-time price is $ 0.00621. Over the past 24 hours, LFT traded between a low of $ 0.00621 and a high of $ 0.00623, showing active market volatility. LFT's all-time high price is $ 0.5833313380234302, while its all-time low price is $ 0.005437372504690078.

In terms of short-term performance, LFT has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, 0.00% over 24 hours, and -0.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lifeform (LFT) Market Information

No.4503

$ 0.00
$ 21.02K
$ 6.21M
0.00
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
0.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Lifeform is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.02K. The circulating supply of LFT is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.21M.

Lifeform (LFT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Lifeform for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.00007-1.12%
60 Days$ +0.00321+107.00%
90 Days$ +0.00321+107.00%
Lifeform Price Change Today

Today, LFT recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Lifeform 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00007 (-1.12%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Lifeform 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LFT saw a change of $ +0.00321 (+107.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Lifeform 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00321 (+107.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Lifeform (LFT)?

Check out the Lifeform Price History page now.

What is Lifeform (LFT)

Lifeform is a universal Decentralized Identifier solution provider that integrates all web3 major chains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, etc, and make it much easier for mass adoption for the next Billion users onboard Web3. Lifeform already has over 3 million users, Lifeform will continue to grow, allowing more users and companies to join the Lifeform ecosystem and experience innovative and integrated blockchain-based services.

Lifeform is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Lifeform investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LFT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Lifeform on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Lifeform buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Lifeform Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Lifeform (LFT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Lifeform (LFT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Lifeform.

Check the Lifeform price prediction now!

Lifeform (LFT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lifeform (LFT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LFT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Lifeform (LFT)

Looking for how to buy Lifeform? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Lifeform on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LFT to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lifeform

How much is Lifeform (LFT) worth today?
The live LFT price in USD is 0.00621 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LFT to USD price?
The current price of LFT to USD is $ 0.00621. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Lifeform?
The market cap for LFT is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LFT?
The circulating supply of LFT is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LFT?
LFT achieved an ATH price of 0.5833313380234302 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LFT?
LFT saw an ATL price of 0.005437372504690078 USD.
What is the trading volume of LFT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LFT is $ 21.02K USD.
Will LFT go higher this year?
LFT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LFT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
