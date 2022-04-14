Logistic Fundamental (LF1) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Logistic Fundamental (LF1), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Logistic Fundamental (LF1) Information The global distribution project of the LF (Logistic Fundamental) project pays attention to the existing global distribution, among them the e-commerce market, and aims to open a new era in the decentralized e-commerce market and global distribution market using blockchain technology. The LF Project aims to promote Korea's excellence to the world and become the center of the borderless global e-commerce market by serving as a link to promote Korea's excellent K-beauty/food/fashion products for global consumers. Official Website: https://www.lf-foundation.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.lf-foundation.com/_files/ugd/4e379c_da45a19ce6fd459f95fc67dc64049206.pdf Block Explorer: https://scope.klaytn.com/token/0x30a5911f65ddc2ec9b1dd91e06539c8447527d60 Buy LF1 Now!

Logistic Fundamental (LF1) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 223,808.03
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.002131

Logistic Fundamental (LF1) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Logistic Fundamental (LF1) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LF1 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LF1 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LF1's tokenomics, explore LF1 token's live price!

