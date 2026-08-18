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The live The White Bull price today is 0.0002346 GBP.LEVI market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time LEVI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live The White Bull price today is 0.0002346 GBP.LEVI market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time LEVI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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The White Bull Logo

The White Bull Price(LEVI)

1 LEVI to GBP Live Price:

￡0.000171404
￡0.000171404￡0.000171404
+2.98%1D
GBP
The White Bull (LEVI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:44:22 (UTC+8)

The White Bull Price Today

The live The White Bull (LEVI) price today is ￡ 0.0002346, with a 2.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current LEVI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0002346 per LEVI.

The White Bull currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- LEVI. During the last 24 hours, LEVI traded between ￡ 0.0002214 (low) and ￡ 0.0002616 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, LEVI moved -0.18% in the last hour and -34.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 56.98K.

The White Bull (LEVI) Market Information

--
----

￡ 56.98K
￡ 56.98K￡ 56.98K

￡ 234.60K
￡ 234.60K￡ 234.60K

--
----

999,999,393
999,999,393 999,999,393

SOL

The current Market Cap of The White Bull is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 56.98K. The circulating supply of LEVI is --, with a total supply of 999999393. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 234.60K.

The White Bull Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0002214
￡ 0.0002214￡ 0.0002214
24H Low
￡ 0.0002616
￡ 0.0002616￡ 0.0002616
24H High

￡ 0.0002214
￡ 0.0002214￡ 0.0002214

￡ 0.0002616
￡ 0.0002616￡ 0.0002616

--
----

--
----

-0.18%

+2.98%

-34.58%

-34.58%

The White Bull (LEVI) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of The White Bull for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.00000496+2.98%
30 Days￡ -0.0001939-45.26%
60 Days￡ -0.0027654-92.18%
90 Days￡ -0.0027654-92.18%
The White Bull Price Change Today

Today, LEVI recorded a change of ￡ +0.00000496 (+2.98%), reflecting its latest market activity.

The White Bull 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0001939 (-45.26%), showing the token's short-term performance.

The White Bull 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LEVI saw a change of ￡ -0.0027654 (-92.18%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

The White Bull 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0027654 (-92.18%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of The White Bull (LEVI)?

Check out the The White Bull Price History page now.

Analysis for The White Bull

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate The White Bull recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

The White Bull market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the LEVI market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointR1 < Price ≤ R2Between R1‑R2Above central pivot, but not in extreme high-price zone.

LEVI_USDT is trading above the 3.647E-4 pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently between the central level of 3.52E-4 and the R1 resistance at 3.58E-4. In the short term, the moving average group shows a bullish arrangement, while the MACD indicator has formed a death cross. The RSI reading remains in the neutral zone, with both the fast and slow lines exhibiting directional stratification. Volatility continues to stay within a narrow range, indicating relatively balanced bullish and bearish momentum. The immediate resistance level at 3.58E-4 is approximately 1.8% away from the current price, while the support level at 3.52E-4 lies about 3.5% below the current price. A more distant reference level, S1, is positioned at 3.44E-4. The R2 resistance at 3.66E-4 serves as the upper boundary. For any breakout to be confirmed, accompanying volume must validate the move. Conversely, if the price retraces toward the central area, it will be important to monitor the strength of the buying pressure.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence The White Bull's prices?

The White Bull (LEVI) price is influenced by: market supply and demand dynamics, overall cryptocurrency market sentiment, Bitcoin price movements, trading volume on exchanges, token utility and adoption rate, project development updates, social media hype and community engagement, liquidity levels, and broader economic conditions.

Why do people want to know The White Bull's price today?

People want to know The White Bull (LEVI) price today for several reasons: to make informed trading decisions, track their investment portfolio value, identify buying or selling opportunities, assess market trends, calculate potential profits or losses, and stay updated on their cryptocurrency holdings' current worth in real-time markets.

Price Prediction for The White Bull

The White Bull (LEVI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LEVI in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The White Bull (LEVI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of The White Bull could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price The White Bull will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LEVI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking The White Bull Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest The White Bull in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with The White Bull? Buying LEVI is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy The White Bull. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your The White Bull (LEVI) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and The White Bull will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy The White Bull (LEVI) Guide

What can you do with The White Bull

Owning The White Bull allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

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    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying The White Bull (LEVI) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

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What is The White Bull (LEVI)

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The White Bull Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of The White Bull, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The White Bull

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:44:22 (UTC+8)

The White Bull (LEVI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about The White Bull

LEVI USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on LEVI with leverage. Explore LEVI USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade The White Bull (LEVI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live The White Bull price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LEVI/USD1
￡0.000169433
￡0.000169433￡0.000169433
+1.75%
230.53M (USDT)
LEVI/USDT
￡0.000171331
￡0.000171331￡0.000171331
+2.89%
241.37M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LEVI-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

LEVI
LEVI
GBP
GBP

1 LEVI = 0.000171258 GBP