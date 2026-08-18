The White Bull Price Today

The live The White Bull (LEVI) price today is ￡ 0.0002346, with a 2.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current LEVI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0002346 per LEVI.

The White Bull currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- LEVI. During the last 24 hours, LEVI traded between ￡ 0.0002214 (low) and ￡ 0.0002616 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, LEVI moved -0.18% in the last hour and -34.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 56.98K.

The White Bull (LEVI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 56.98K￡ 56.98K ￡ 56.98K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 234.60K￡ 234.60K ￡ 234.60K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 999,999,393 999,999,393 999,999,393 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of The White Bull is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 56.98K. The circulating supply of LEVI is --, with a total supply of 999999393. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 234.60K.