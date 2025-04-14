What is Lion Cat (LCAT)

LCAT (Lion Cat) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token with AI-driven tools like price prediction, meme creation, and chatbots. Inspired by 'Leo,' a cat dreaming of space, LCAT ensures security and transparency with a renounced contract and automated token vesting.

Lion Cat Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Lion Cat, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Lion Cat Price History

Tracing LCAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy Lion Cat (LCAT)

LCAT to Local Currencies

Lion Cat Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Lion Cat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lion Cat What is the price of Lion Cat (LCAT) today? The live price of Lion Cat (LCAT) is 0.05206 USD . What is the market cap of Lion Cat (LCAT)? The current market cap of Lion Cat is $ 17.26M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LCAT by its real-time market price of 0.05206 USD . What is the circulating supply of Lion Cat (LCAT)? The current circulating supply of Lion Cat (LCAT) is 331.50M USD . What was the highest price of Lion Cat (LCAT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Lion Cat (LCAT) is 0.12618 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Lion Cat (LCAT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Lion Cat (LCAT) is $ 107.88K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

