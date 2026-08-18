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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CF Large Cap Index, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CF Large Cap Index, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Technical Analysis Today

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Technical Analysis Today

The CF Large Cap Index Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LCAP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CF Large Cap Index's analysis below.

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$5.282--+0.43%-2.80%-17.82%
Know more about CF Large Cap Index Price

CF Large Cap Index Capital Flow

Net InflowLCAPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M5.28
2026-08-17$0.00 M5.28
2026-08-16$0.00 M5.26
2026-08-15$0.00 M5.23
2026-08-14$0.00 M5.24

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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LCAP USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on LCAP with leverage. Explore LCAP USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live CF Large Cap Index price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LCAP/USDT
$5.282
$5.282$5.282
+0.01%
26.69 (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LCAP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LCAP
LCAP
USD
USD

1 LCAP = 5.282 USD