CF Large Cap Index Price Today

The live CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) price today is ￡ 5.282, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current LCAP to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 5.282 per LCAP.

CF Large Cap Index currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- LCAP. During the last 24 hours, LCAP traded between ￡ 5.264 (low) and ￡ 5.305 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, LCAP moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 140.96.

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 140.96￡ 140.96 ￡ 140.96 Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 3.35M￡ 3.35M ￡ 3.35M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 634,565 634,565 634,565 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of CF Large Cap Index is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 140.96. The circulating supply of LCAP is --, with a total supply of 634565. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.35M.