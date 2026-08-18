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The live CF Large Cap Index price today is 5.282 GBP.LCAP market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time LCAP to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live CF Large Cap Index price today is 5.282 GBP.LCAP market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time LCAP to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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CF Large Cap Index Logo

CF Large Cap Index Price(LCAP)

1 LCAP to GBP Live Price:

￡3.85586
￡3.85586￡3.85586
+0.01%1D
GBP
CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:43:19 (UTC+8)

CF Large Cap Index Price Today

The live CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) price today is ￡ 5.282, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current LCAP to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 5.282 per LCAP.

CF Large Cap Index currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- LCAP. During the last 24 hours, LCAP traded between ￡ 5.264 (low) and ￡ 5.305 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, LCAP moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 140.96.

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Market Information

--
----

￡ 140.96
￡ 140.96￡ 140.96

￡ 3.35M
￡ 3.35M￡ 3.35M

--
----

634,565
634,565 634,565

BASE

The current Market Cap of CF Large Cap Index is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 140.96. The circulating supply of LCAP is --, with a total supply of 634565. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3.35M.

CF Large Cap Index Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 5.264
￡ 5.264￡ 5.264
24H Low
￡ 5.305
￡ 5.305￡ 5.305
24H High

￡ 5.264
￡ 5.264￡ 5.264

￡ 5.305
￡ 5.305￡ 5.305

--
----

--
----

0.00%

+0.01%

+0.43%

+0.43%

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of CF Large Cap Index for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.00039+0.01%
30 Days￡ -0.152-2.80%
60 Days￡ +0.028+0.53%
90 Days￡ -1.145-17.82%
CF Large Cap Index Price Change Today

Today, LCAP recorded a change of ￡ +0.00039 (+0.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CF Large Cap Index 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.152 (-2.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CF Large Cap Index 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LCAP saw a change of ￡ +0.028 (+0.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CF Large Cap Index 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -1.145 (-17.82%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of CF Large Cap Index (LCAP)?

Check out the CF Large Cap Index Price History page now.

Analysis for CF Large Cap Index

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate CF Large Cap Index recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence CF Large Cap Index's prices?

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and investor confidence in cryptocurrency markets
2. Bitcoin and Ethereum price movements, as they typically dominate large-cap indices
3. Regulatory developments and government policies toward crypto
4. Institutional adoption and investment flows
5. Macroeconomic conditions like inflation, interest rates, and USD strength
6. Trading volume and liquidity in constituent cryptocurrencies
7. Technical analysis patterns and support/resistance levels
8. News events affecting major cryptocurrencies in the index
9. Overall risk appetite in financial markets

Why do people want to know CF Large Cap Index's price today?

People want to know LCAP price today because it tracks major cryptocurrency market performance, helping investors make informed decisions about portfolio allocation, timing trades, and assessing overall crypto market trends and volatility in real-time.

Price Prediction for CF Large Cap Index

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LCAP in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CF Large Cap Index could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CF Large Cap Index will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LCAP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CF Large Cap Index Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest CF Large Cap Index in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with CF Large Cap Index? Buying LCAP is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy CF Large Cap Index. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and CF Large Cap Index will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Guide

What can you do with CF Large Cap Index

Owning CF Large Cap Index allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

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What is CF Large Cap Index (LCAP)

The CF Large Cap Index (Diversified Weight) is a liquid, investible benchmark portfolio index designed to track the performance of large-cap digital assets. The index seeks to capture 95% of the total market capitalization of the investible digital asset universe as its constituents.

CF Large Cap Index Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CF Large Cap Index, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official CF Large Cap Index Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBase NativeDeFi Index

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CF Large Cap Index

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:43:19 (UTC+8)

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about CF Large Cap Index

LCAP USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on LCAP with leverage. Explore LCAP USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live CF Large Cap Index price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LCAP/USDT
￡3.85586
￡3.85586￡3.85586
+0.01%
26.69 (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LCAP-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

LCAP
LCAP
GBP
GBP

1 LCAP = 3.85586 GBP