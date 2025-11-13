Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. It is an innovative experiment based on Bitcoin, and its on-chain governance system enables and separates the rights of voting and block generation. LBTC is an instant, secure, scalable and nearly free Internet-of-Value protocol for global payments. Mining rigs are no longer required for users to participate due to LBTC’s UTXO-based DPoS consensus mechanism, which enables full decentralization.