The live LightningBitcoin price today is 0.04947 USD. Track real-time LBTC1 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LBTC1 price trend easily at MEXC now.

LightningBitcoin Logo

LightningBitcoin Price(LBTC1)

1 LBTC1 to USD Live Price:

$0.04947
$0.04947$0.04947
+2.42%1D
USD
LightningBitcoin (LBTC1) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:36:49 (UTC+8)

LightningBitcoin (LBTC1) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04808
$ 0.04808$ 0.04808
24H Low
$ 0.05839
$ 0.05839$ 0.05839
24H High

$ 0.04808
$ 0.04808$ 0.04808

$ 0.05839
$ 0.05839$ 0.05839

$ 1,037.530029296875
$ 1,037.530029296875$ 1,037.530029296875

$ 0.05135513457072038
$ 0.05135513457072038$ 0.05135513457072038

+0.54%

+2.42%

+0.79%

+0.79%

LightningBitcoin (LBTC1) real-time price is $ 0.04947. Over the past 24 hours, LBTC1 traded between a low of $ 0.04808 and a high of $ 0.05839, showing active market volatility. LBTC1's all-time high price is $ 1,037.530029296875, while its all-time low price is $ 0.05135513457072038.

In terms of short-term performance, LBTC1 has changed by +0.54% over the past hour, +2.42% over 24 hours, and +0.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

LightningBitcoin (LBTC1) Market Information

No.6902

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 55.08K
$ 55.08K$ 55.08K

$ 369.34K
$ 369.34K$ 369.34K

0.00
0.00 0.00

7,465,926
7,465,926 7,465,926

7,465,926
7,465,926 7,465,926

0.00%

2017-12-18 00:00:00

LBTC

The current Market Cap of LightningBitcoin is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.08K. The circulating supply of LBTC1 is 0.00, with a total supply of 7465926. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 369.34K.

LightningBitcoin (LBTC1) Price History USD

Track the price changes of LightningBitcoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0011689+2.42%
30 Days$ -0.01042-17.40%
60 Days$ -0.00838-14.49%
90 Days$ -0.01934-28.11%
LightningBitcoin Price Change Today

Today, LBTC1 recorded a change of $ +0.0011689 (+2.42%), reflecting its latest market activity.

LightningBitcoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01042 (-17.40%), showing the token's short-term performance.

LightningBitcoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LBTC1 saw a change of $ -0.00838 (-14.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

LightningBitcoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01934 (-28.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of LightningBitcoin (LBTC1)?

Check out the LightningBitcoin Price History page now.

What is LightningBitcoin (LBTC1)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. It is an innovative experiment based on Bitcoin, and its on-chain governance system enables and separates the rights of voting and block generation. LBTC is an instant, secure, scalable and nearly free Internet-of-Value protocol for global payments. Mining rigs are no longer required for users to participate due to LBTC’s UTXO-based DPoS consensus mechanism, which enables full decentralization.

LightningBitcoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LightningBitcoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LBTC1 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about LightningBitcoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LightningBitcoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LightningBitcoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will LightningBitcoin (LBTC1) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your LightningBitcoin (LBTC1) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for LightningBitcoin.

Check the LightningBitcoin price prediction now!

LightningBitcoin (LBTC1) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LightningBitcoin (LBTC1) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LBTC1 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LightningBitcoin (LBTC1)

Looking for how to buy LightningBitcoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LightningBitcoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LightningBitcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LightningBitcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official LightningBitcoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LightningBitcoin

How much is LightningBitcoin (LBTC1) worth today?
The live LBTC1 price in USD is 0.04947 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LBTC1 to USD price?
The current price of LBTC1 to USD is $ 0.04947. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of LightningBitcoin?
The market cap for LBTC1 is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LBTC1?
The circulating supply of LBTC1 is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LBTC1?
LBTC1 achieved an ATH price of 1,037.530029296875 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LBTC1?
LBTC1 saw an ATL price of 0.05135513457072038 USD.
What is the trading volume of LBTC1?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LBTC1 is $ 55.08K USD.
Will LBTC1 go higher this year?
LBTC1 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LBTC1 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:36:49 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

