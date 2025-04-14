What is LBRY Credits (LBC)

LBRY does to publishing what Bitcoin did to money! Join top creators and more than 10,000,000 people on LBRY, an open, free, and fair network for digital content.

LBRY Credits Price Prediction

LBRY Credits Price History

How to buy LBRY Credits (LBC)

LBC to Local Currencies

1 LBC to VND ₫ 64.589679 1 LBC to AUD A$ 0.00398002 1 LBC to GBP ￡ 0.00188925 1 LBC to EUR € 0.00219153 1 LBC to USD $ 0.002519 1 LBC to MYR RM 0.01110879 1 LBC to TRY ₺ 0.09584795 1 LBC to JPY ¥ 0.360217 1 LBC to RUB ₽ 0.20716256 1 LBC to INR ₹ 0.21670957 1 LBC to IDR Rp 41.98331654 1 LBC to KRW ₩ 3.58320193 1 LBC to PHP ₱ 0.14365857 1 LBC to EGP ￡E. 0.12844381 1 LBC to BRL R$ 0.01471096 1 LBC to CAD C$ 0.00347622 1 LBC to BDT ৳ 0.30603331 1 LBC to NGN ₦ 4.04332247 1 LBC to UAH ₴ 0.10398432 1 LBC to VES Bs 0.178849 1 LBC to PKR Rs 0.7065795 1 LBC to KZT ₸ 1.30448934 1 LBC to THB ฿ 0.08453764 1 LBC to TWD NT$ 0.08159041 1 LBC to AED د.إ 0.00924473 1 LBC to CHF Fr 0.00204039 1 LBC to HKD HK$ 0.01952225 1 LBC to MAD .د.م 0.02332594 1 LBC to MXN $ 0.05058152

LBRY Credits Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LBRY Credits, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LBRY Credits What is the price of LBRY Credits (LBC) today? The live price of LBRY Credits (LBC) is 0.002519 USD . What is the market cap of LBRY Credits (LBC)? The current market cap of LBRY Credits is $ 1.65M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LBC by its real-time market price of 0.002519 USD . What is the circulating supply of LBRY Credits (LBC)? The current circulating supply of LBRY Credits (LBC) is 654.24M USD . What was the highest price of LBRY Credits (LBC)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of LBRY Credits (LBC) is 0.79 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LBRY Credits (LBC)? The 24-hour trading volume of LBRY Credits (LBC) is $ 556.29 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

