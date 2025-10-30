The live Lemmy The Bat price today is 0.00000691 USD. Track real-time LBAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LBAI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Lemmy The Bat price today is 0.00000691 USD. Track real-time LBAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LBAI price trend easily at MEXC now.

Lemmy The Bat Logo

Lemmy The Bat Price(LBAI)

1 LBAI to USD Live Price:

$0.00000694
$0.00000694$0.00000694
-4.01%1D
USD
Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:00:08 (UTC+8)

Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00000645
$ 0.00000645$ 0.00000645
24H Low
$ 0.00000747
$ 0.00000747$ 0.00000747
24H High

$ 0.00000645
$ 0.00000645$ 0.00000645

$ 0.00000747
$ 0.00000747$ 0.00000747

$ 0.000142961223304784
$ 0.000142961223304784$ 0.000142961223304784

$ 0.000000069696303443
$ 0.000000069696303443$ 0.000000069696303443

-0.15%

-4.01%

-28.55%

-28.55%

Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) real-time price is $ 0.00000691. Over the past 24 hours, LBAI traded between a low of $ 0.00000645 and a high of $ 0.00000747, showing active market volatility. LBAI's all-time high price is $ 0.000142961223304784, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000000069696303443.

In terms of short-term performance, LBAI has changed by -0.15% over the past hour, -4.01% over 24 hours, and -28.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) Market Information

No.2547

$ 476.79K
$ 476.79K$ 476.79K

$ 50.84K
$ 50.84K$ 50.84K

$ 476.79K
$ 476.79K$ 476.79K

69.00B
69.00B 69.00B

69,000,000,000
69,000,000,000 69,000,000,000

69,000,000,000
69,000,000,000 69,000,000,000

100.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Lemmy The Bat is $ 476.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 50.84K. The circulating supply of LBAI is 69.00B, with a total supply of 69000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 476.79K.

Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Lemmy The Bat for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000002899-4.01%
30 Days$ -0.00001847-72.78%
60 Days$ -0.00002839-80.43%
90 Days$ -0.00004309-86.18%
Lemmy The Bat Price Change Today

Today, LBAI recorded a change of $ -0.0000002899 (-4.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Lemmy The Bat 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00001847 (-72.78%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Lemmy The Bat 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LBAI saw a change of $ -0.00002839 (-80.43%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Lemmy The Bat 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00004309 (-86.18%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Lemmy The Bat (LBAI)?

Check out the Lemmy The Bat Price History page now.

What is Lemmy The Bat (LBAI)

The first bat meme token that will fly with AI.

Lemmy The Bat is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Lemmy The Bat investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LBAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Lemmy The Bat on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Lemmy The Bat buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Lemmy The Bat Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Lemmy The Bat.

Check the Lemmy The Bat price prediction now!

Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LBAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Lemmy The Bat (LBAI)

Looking for how to buy Lemmy The Bat? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Lemmy The Bat on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LBAI to Local Currencies

1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to VND
0.18183665
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to AUD
A$0.0000105032
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to GBP
0.0000052516
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to EUR
0.0000059426
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to USD
$0.00000691
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to MYR
RM0.000029022
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to TRY
0.0002900818
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to JPY
¥0.00106414
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to ARS
ARS$0.0099281498
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to RUB
0.0005542511
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to INR
0.000612917
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to IDR
Rp0.1151666206
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to PHP
0.0004076209
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to EGP
￡E.0.0003262902
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to BRL
R$0.0000371758
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to CAD
C$0.0000096049
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to BDT
0.0008448166
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to NGN
0.0099999447
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to COP
$0.0268871555
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to ZAR
R.0.0001198194
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to UAH
0.0002901509
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to TZS
T.Sh.0.0170196755
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to VES
Bs0.00151329
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to CLP
$0.00650922
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to PKR
Rs0.0019558064
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to KZT
0.003665755
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to THB
฿0.0002244368
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to TWD
NT$0.0002124134
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to AED
د.إ0.0000253597
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to CHF
Fr0.000005528
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to HKD
HK$0.0000536216
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to AMD
֏0.0026454244
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to MAD
.د.م0.0000639866
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to MXN
$0.0001282496
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to SAR
ريال0.0000259125
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to ETB
Br0.0010625507
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to KES
KSh0.0008931866
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to JOD
د.أ0.00000489919
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to PLN
0.0000253597
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to RON
лв0.0000303349
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to SEK
kr0.0000652995
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to BGN
лв0.0000116088
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to HUF
Ft0.0023234184
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to CZK
0.0001455246
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to KWD
د.ك0.00000211446
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to ILS
0.0000224575
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to BOB
Bs0.0000477481
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to AZN
0.000011747
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to TJS
SM0.000063572
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to GEL
0.0000187952
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to AOA
Kz0.0063336369
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to BHD
.د.ب0.00000259816
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to BMD
$0.00000691
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to DKK
kr0.0000445695
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to HNL
L0.000181733
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to MUR
0.0003148887
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to NAD
$0.000119543
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to NOK
kr0.0000696528
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to NZD
$0.0000120234
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to PAB
B/.0.00000691
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to PGK
K0.0000290911
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to QAR
ر.ق0.0000251524
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to RSD
дин.0.0006991538
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to UZS
soʻm0.0832529929
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to ALL
L0.0005778833
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to ANG
ƒ0.0000123689
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to AWG
ƒ0.0000123689
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to BBD
$0.00001382
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to BAM
KM0.0000116088
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to BIF
Fr0.02037759
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to BND
$0.0000089139
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to BSD
$0.00000691
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to JMD
$0.0011048399
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to KHR
0.0277509746
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to KMF
Fr0.00292293
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to LAK
0.1502173883
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to LKR
රු0.0021034731
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to MDL
L0.0001166408
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to MGA
Ar0.030986513
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to MOP
P0.00005528
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to MVR
0.000105723
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to MWK
MK0.0119965201
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to MZN
MT0.0004416181
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to NPR
रु0.0009802526
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to PYG
0.04900572
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to RWF
Fr0.01004023
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to SBD
$0.0000568693
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to SCR
0.0000956344
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to SRD
$0.0002670024
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to SVC
$0.0000604625
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to SZL
L0.000119543
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to TMT
m0.0000242541
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to TND
د.ت0.00002032922
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to TTD
$0.0000467807
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to UGX
Sh0.02407444
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to XAF
Fr0.00391797
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to XCD
$0.000018657
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to XOF
Fr0.00391797
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to XPF
Fr0.00071173
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to BWP
P0.000092594
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to BZD
$0.0000138891
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to CVE
$0.000655068
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to DJF
Fr0.00122998
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to DOP
$0.0004436911
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to DZD
د.ج0.0008980927
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to FJD
$0.0000156857
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to GNF
Fr0.06008245
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to GTQ
Q0.0000529306
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to GYD
$0.0014464703
1 Lemmy The Bat(LBAI) to ISK
kr0.00085684

For a more in-depth understanding of Lemmy The Bat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Lemmy The Bat Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lemmy The Bat

How much is Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) worth today?
The live LBAI price in USD is 0.00000691 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LBAI to USD price?
The current price of LBAI to USD is $ 0.00000691. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Lemmy The Bat?
The market cap for LBAI is $ 476.79K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LBAI?
The circulating supply of LBAI is 69.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LBAI?
LBAI achieved an ATH price of 0.000142961223304784 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LBAI?
LBAI saw an ATL price of 0.000000069696303443 USD.
What is the trading volume of LBAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LBAI is $ 50.84K USD.
Will LBAI go higher this year?
LBAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LBAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:00:08 (UTC+8)

Lemmy The Bat (LBAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

